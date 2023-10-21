Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks suggest Zero Build will be vaulted

According to a working theory proposed by veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner HYPEX, there is a possibility of the beloved Zero Build being vaulted. As per his speculation, the mode will disabled/vaulted at the start of Chapter 4 Season 5. Although this seems absolutely absurd, there is a sound logical reasoning behind this idea and it has to do with the Chapter 1 Map.

When features/mechanics are created, the map itself is often taken into consideration. For this reason, certain mechanics get removed after just one season. Sand Tunneling is a good example. Likewise, with Epic Games bringing back the "OG" map, the Zero Build mode will be vaulted to ensure smooth gameplay. While this may seem heartbreaking to the thousands of players who enjoy Zero Build, it's not all that bad.

Zero Build may be vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, but just for a month's time

For those who remember the "OG" map, it was not as smooth as more recent maps in the current timeline. To get over large obstacles, players had to build. While one can argue that they can potentially Mantle or Sprint over obstacles, with these two features allegedly being disabled, building is the only way forward.

Furthermore, according to HYPEX, while Epic Games may vault the Fortnite Zero Build mode, this change will not be permanent. Given how popular it has become, the developers know better than to remove it for good. By all accounts, the community will have to do without the Fortnite Zero Build mode for just a little over 30 days. Nevertheless, for casual and newer players joining the game for the first time, this will be rather alarming.

In most instances in-game "OG'' players will be able to get the better of their opponents using their skill in building. While certain support items such as Port-A-Fort will definitely be added in to make gameplay more inclusive, knowing how to build will be key to securing a Victory Royale. On that note, the community is split in opinion as to whether or not this is a good decision.

"I don’t want them merging the map to cater just for Zero Build."

While many players advocate for the fact that removal of the Fortnite Zero Build mode will be devastating, others state that it would be a good decision. With the "OG'' map merging with the newer one, removing major topographical features would dampen the experience to a large extent. Here is what users from both sides of the debate have to say:

As seen from the comments, while both sides have valid and logical viewpoints, at the end of the day, everything rests on Epic Games' discretion. If they feel that removal of the Zero Build mode is important to have a true "OG" experience, there is not much that the community can do. In either case, players will not have to wait long to see what unfolds as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is mere days away.

