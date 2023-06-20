Fortnite downtime today (June 20): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update v25.10 will kick off at 3 am Eastern Time today (June 20, 2023). This will be the first major update for Chapter 4 Season 3 and will bring about several changes to the meta. Similar to updates in the past, Epic Games is starting things off an hour earlier than usual, but according to leakers/data-miners, the actual downtime will only commence at 4 am Eastern Time.

Although things will only truly start by 4 am Eastern Time, servers will still be taken offline by 2:30 am Eastern Time. Those grinding out the Battle Pass to unlock Outfits or playing a Homebase Storm Shield Defense Quest should consider wrapping up things or else risk losing out on progress.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (June 20)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



Downtime begins at 3 AM with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand.



Please note with this update we will be resetting players ranks for Ranked Season Zero. See our previous Ranked Update blog here for more details: Mudslide your way into v25.10!Downtime begins at 3 AM with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand.Please note with this update we will be resetting players ranks for Ranked Season Zero. See our previous Ranked Update blog here for more details: fn.gg/Ranked-Update Mudslide your way into v25.10!Downtime begins at 3 AM with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand.Please note with this update we will be resetting players ranks for Ranked Season Zero. See our previous Ranked Update blog here for more details: fn.gg/Ranked-Update https://t.co/5XvJfCrm2X

Given that this is the first update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, things could take a while. There are a lot of changes being implemented to both the Battle Royale and Save The World Modes. That being said, if the update commences at 4 am Eastern Time, the servers should be back on by 7 am Eastern Time.

However, keep in mind that there's always the possibility of things getting delayed due to unforeseen circumstances or technical glitches. Nonetheless, given the track record for major updates thus far, Epic Games has things under control. Hopefully, the removal of Daily Login Rewards will not attract too much of a backlash from the community.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v25.10

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Make sure to follow Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10 👀Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date 👀

While the elephant in the room is the removal of the Daily Login Rewards and reworking a few reward-based systems in Save The World Mode, another major development is the resetting of the Ranked Mode. As per the official statement provided by Epic Games, all in-game ranks will be reset once the update v25.10 goes live. It's very likely that a new set of Challenges/Quests and rewards will also go live once the downtime ends.

As for any potential changes that may occur within the Ranked Mode itself, at the time being, there's no information about the same. Leakers/data-miners could perhaps discover something once the downtime starts. Moving on from the Ranked Mode, a major collaboration with Nike called "Airphoria" is slated to kick off as well as soon as downtime ends.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Nike Airphoria collab will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members. According to Nike's Creative Director.



It will also feature an "immersive, and first-of-it’s-kind Air Max themed experience" made in UEFN by Nike. The Fortnite x Nike Airphoria collab will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members. According to Nike's Creative Director.It will also feature an "immersive, and first-of-it’s-kind Air Max themed experience" made in UEFN by Nike. https://t.co/0U9qqUd0T4

It will feature Outfits/Skins designed by Nike and a Creative Map created by them as well. As per the information that's available, it's being made in UEFN. There will be special rewards for ".Swoosh" members, but what this is remains unclear at the moment. Speaking of rewards, Super Styles for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will also likely be decrypted during the downtime. Hopefully, they will be as good as last time.

Moving on from cosmetics, a major in-game meta-shift will occur once the downtime ends. Shockwave Grenades will be re-introduced to the loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and will help improve mobility. This will come in handy especially in the jungle biome and help players scale cliffs with ease.

Lastly, more details about the 14 Days of Summer event should be showcased as well alongside the Crew Pack for July. Since leakers/data-miners have no idea who the new character is this time around, the air is rife with anticipation. In all probability, it may be a member of The Unseen or The Luminaries.

