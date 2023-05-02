Fortnite downtime today (May 2): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite update v24.30 is scheduled to commence at 3 am Eastern Time today (May 2, 2023). Much like the previous major update, the developers are starting things an hour earlier than usual. Given that the scope of content being added in will be vast, this makes sense. However, as indicated by Epic Games, the Star Wars collaboration will be the highlight of the day.

With the downtime starting at 3 am Eastern Time, the servers will be taken offline at least half an hour beforehand or latest by 2:30 am Eastern Time. To avoid losing out on progress, players in all modes should log off by 2:15 am Eastern Time latest. That being said, how long will the downtime last today?

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (May 2)?

Given that this is the first major update since April 11, 2023, the downtime could last a while. By rough estimates, the servers could be down for three hours at the most. By the time the downtime ends today, it should be 6 am in the Eastern Time Zone, so players waking up and wanting to check out the new Star Wars content will be able to do so hassle free.

That said, while the update will contain a lot of content, Epic Games has streamlined the process to make things as efficient as possible. However, keep in mind that the downtime could potentially last longer than speculated.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v24.30

According to leakers/data miners, most of the new content coming to the game will be related to Star Wars. First off, the long awaited Anakin Skywalker Cosmetic Set will be added to the Item Shop alongside an unknown male cosmetic set. Additionally, two other cosmetic sets will also be added for the collaboration.

New weapon types called Force Mythics will be added to the loot pool. When used, they will grant players Force abilities such as Lift, Jump, Lightning, Pull, Push, Rip, Script, and Vacuum. Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will make a return and a new type of blaster will be introduced as well.

Based on the information found in the files a while ago, the collaboration may invlove the Rift Gate. Some speculate that it will be rebuilt once the Fortnite update 24.30 is over. Last but not least, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming character codenamed Cirrus Vine will be present as holograms somewhere on the island.

Coming to bugs/glitches, quite a few are slated to be fixed in the Fortnite update v24.30. The Back Bling floating glitch associated with Highwire (member of The Unseen) will be fixed, tree-movement will be limited, and the Infinite Dab Emote will be made infinite in the Lobby.

Lastly, Large Rocks on Battle Royale Island will once again provide the right amount of resources, and Kinetic Blade's Dash ability will be fixed for players on Android devices. There are a few more minor fixes than will be implemented, but these are the most important ones right now.

