Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Dr Slone may be responsible for the disappearance of Klombo

Fortnite's storyline has given the opportunity to present various characters and challenges phased out on the island. Loopers have fought alongside The Seven to destroy the island's ongoing loop from the hands of the Imagined Order, which is currently controlling power.

With the release of Chapter 3, players have seen the addition of Klombo, a fun-loving creature whose origin is yet to be discovered. There have been some leaks and speculations by the community expressing that Klombo is a severed descendant or off-spring of the polar peak monster. However, as Chapter 3 Season 2 recently began, Klombo is nowhere to be found around the island.

Fortnite's Slone may be responsible for the disappearance of Klombo

Dr. Slone is one of the key members of the Imagined Order. She obediently abides by her oath to save the power of Zero Point. She prevents it from falling into anyone's hands. This gives a major breakthrough where Slone isn't allowing Zero Point to be freed or destroyed so that the loop can end. Her involvement in this mission shows how powerful she can be in controlling the loop alongside her boss Geno.

It was recently discovered that Klombo is being held captive near the main center of communications of the Imagined Order. Since the IO had a headstart with the area currently captured, it could be considered that Klombo is in their hands. This container with the Imagined Order symbol can be found near the POI Commando Cavern. Some players have even heard Klombo crying or calling for help.

What would the Imagined order do to Klombo?

There have been speculations made regarding the outcome of Klombo's captivity. As the Imagined Order has a wide range of technology and mass power, the player base may see Klombo as an antagonist later on.

It can be considered that the IO has got Klombo for his immense power that they wouldn't be able to tackle. Others speculated that the IO would take control of the friendly beast and use it against the seven.

It is a devastating discovery for the Fortnite community to see their friendly beast treated in this manner by the storyline's antagonists. The matter has gone so far for players that they have started petitions to bring him back or free him. Hopefully, soon in the future, players will see Klombo's return to Fortnite Island and hopefully, it can fight alongside them against the Imagined Order.

