Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025) all but confirms return of Gilded Elites, Dark Reflections, and Corrupted Legends Packs

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025), the Gilded Elites Pack, Dark Reflections Pack, and Corrupted Legends Pack are set to return. They will reportedly be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop after 162, 84, and 131 days, respectively.

The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X. They have been part of the community since Chapter 1 and are considered one of the most trusted sources of information involving the game. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025) by @HYPEX on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025) - The reported return of Gilded Elites, Dark Reflections, and Corrupted Legends Packs

The aforementioned Packs are not new but are rather popular as they consist of remix versions of certain characters such as Jonesy, Calamity, and Wild Card. Since these are real money cosmetics, they tend to be highly sought after by certain members of the community, especially collectors.

Given that other Packs have had their prices increased over time, they may cost more when listed again in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here is the price of each Pack, as they were listed the last time:

In addition to these old Packs returning, two new ones are slated to arrive, based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025).

Cuddle Buns Save The World Pack

Raptor Royale Starter Pack

The prices are yet to be revealed, but they will be real money Packs. This is because the Cuddle Buns Save The World Pack contains V-Bucks, while the Raptor Royale Starter Pack contains V-Bucks and a copy of Save The World. For now, these are the highlights of the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 25, 2025). We can expect more insights as the week progresses.

