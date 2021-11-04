Fortnite Leak: Agent Jonesy's location finally revealed after months of disappearance

Agent Jonesy put his sweat and blood into protecting Fortnite Zero Point back in Chapter 2 Season 6. The Foundation came in to help Jonesy protect the point, but it was the last anyone had heard of the rogue IO agent.

It has been almost two seasons since there has been any news on the whereabouts of Agent Jonesy. For someone who has become one of the most critical figures in Fortnite lore, this is an awful lot of time without any chatter. Fortunately, a new leak has shed some light on his whereabouts.

Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard loves to tease Fortnite fans about upcoming details. He has a history of making cryptic tweets and changing his Twitter bio. His latest hint hints at the return of Agent Jonesy.

Agent Jonesy is protecting Fortnite Reality Zero

Donald Mustad's current Twitter header displays an image of the Zero Point hidden away in a secure location. Next to the Zero Point, players can notice a tiny figure dressed in a suit and resembles one of the most popular characters in Fortnite.

Upon a closer look at the image, players can instantly recognize that the person standing next to the Zero Point is Agent Jonesy. It is clear that he managed to save the core of the island with the help of the Foundation and is now in charge of its protection.

The end of Chapter 2 Season 6, wasn't the conclusion of Agent Jonesy's story. He has just as significant a role to play in what's coming as does Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen.

What is Reality Zero and what does Agent Jonesy have to do with it?

Apart from his header, Mustard also changed his Twitter bio, which now says "Reality Zero." This certainly has to do with the reality the Cube Queen has been talking about and mentions in her anthem.

There may be a reason why the Cube Queen hunts down and destroys realities. She is also interested in Zero Point, something that possibly powers Fortnite reality, and Agent Jones has taken it upon himself to protect it. Therefore, we might see Jones in the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event after all.

