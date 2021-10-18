Fortnite leak all but confirms Naruto skin inbound in Chapter 2 Season 8

After several weeks of staying dormant, Fortnite leaks regarding Naruto are out once again. The recent leak from data miners is a strong indication of the arrival of the popular anime character. However, similar to previous leaks, it fails to confirm the Naruto skin in Fortnite.

The Fortnite leak regarding Naruto started trending towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, to everyone's disappointment, it hasn't been released in the game.

This article will reveal the recent proceedings that have come up, courtesy of data miner Hypex.

Fortnite leak: Naruto's arrival is almost certain

Everyone is aware of Epic's collaboration strategies regarding Fortnite. Therefore, it never came as a surprise when it was revealed the developers were trying to get the rights to Naruto.

The popular anime character is long due in Fortnite, and his absence is raising a significant number of questions in the community. However, a recent Fortnite leak from data miner Hypex will surely address some of this and keep the speculation going for some time.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic added an NPC last patch with the codename "Headband", there 0 other info about this NPC tho, could it FINALLY be Naruto? 👀 Epic added an NPC last patch with the codename "Headband", there 0 other info about this NPC tho, could it FINALLY be Naruto? 👀 https://t.co/vhAkQWJJxl

It has been revealed through the Fortnite leak that the developers have added an in-game file to the latest patch. However, the in-game file is not about a cosmetic, but of an NPC code named "Headband."

Gamers are well aware of Naruto donning a headband with the Leaf Village Mark inscribed. Therefore, it seems likely that the popular character will be added as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Even though the news is a good one considering the absence of information regarding Naruto, gamers are concerned regarding the arrival of the cosmetic to the Item Shop.

HYPEX @HYPEX The full codename is "HeadbandK", might a stretch but.. could it be a Kurama variant? The full codename is "HeadbandK", might a stretch but.. could it be a Kurama variant? https://t.co/F5sCzP5xx3

It was initially revealed that Naruto will feature as a Battle Pass cosmetic, but that did not happen in due time. The constant delay in the arrival of Naruto skin brings forth significant questions regarding the developers' strategy.

The recent Fortnite leak talks about the possibility of Naruto arriving as an NPC. The arrival of Naruto skin in Fortnite is in jeopardy at the moment. The character will certainly come into the game, though it is impossible to state the probable dates yet.

