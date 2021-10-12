Every new leak in Fortnite update 18.20: Shadow Midas, Combat AR & SMG, Graveyard Drift, and more

The Fortnite update 18.20 wasn't as large as loopers were expecting, but some exciting cosmetics have been showcased during downtime today. While a lot of them are yet to be added, and some are even yet to be named, it's clear that Epic Games is hard at work churning out those spooky outfits.

Alongside leaked cosmetics, as is custom, a few changes have occurred on the map, and leaks regarding new consumables, vehicles, and wildlife are abuzz (literally because the developers added mosquito textures to the game files).

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey This Mosquitos texture was added in v18.20 This Mosquitos texture was added in v18.20 https://t.co/wBMUaKUo5q

Aside from cosmetics and map changes, the Combat AR & SMG will begin duking it out in-game until one is declared the winner, while the Horde Rush LTM has finally been confirmed as the main attraction in the Fortnitemares 2021.

Everything new leaked in Fortnite update 18.20

1) Midas update

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX SHADOW MIDAS GOT UPDATED!He now has a Gold Hand & Dark Hand! SHADOW MIDAS GOT UPDATED!He now has a Gold Hand & Dark Hand! https://t.co/zKyB42weYy

Midas got a minor update, and while it's nothing "major", it was enough to send the Fortnite community into a frenzy.

Shadow Midas has traditionally always had two purple hands after first being introduced to the game. However, following the Fortnite update 18.20, the golden mischief-maker now has one golden hand and one purple.

It's unclear why these changes have been made, but it's unlikely that a skin will be getting added. Based on the information at hand, he's still just an NPC in the file.

XTigerHyperX II @XTigerHyperX2 Shadow midas textures got slightly changed this update however he's still an NPC file for the game ( unless the actual skin is encrypted ) Shadow midas textures got slightly changed this update however he's still an NPC file for the game ( unless the actual skin is encrypted ) https://t.co/3QnxzG4bwY

Having said that, it may be possible that his skin files are still encrypted and are yet to be discovered. Whichever is the case, it would be good to have Midas back in the game.

2) Graveyard Drift Bundle

The Graveyard Drift Bundle seems to have caused quite a stir within the community. Following the Fortnite update 18.20, a few players were able to gain access to it, and it looks fantastic.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Graveyard Drift Quest Pack Graveyard Drift Quest Pack https://t.co/Gn0MIlgqPD

Although the bundle does cost a pretty penny, the cosmetics within are well worth the price. Additionally, loopers will even receive a grand total of 2,000 V-Bucks for completing Driftwalker challenges in-game.

3) Combat AR & SMG

The second round of donations to the Fortnite War Effort has officially begun. Players will have to decide which of these two completely new weapons will be added to the loot pool.

Despite the backlash over the past week, Epic Games has not addressed the fact that players have to decide between two new weapons that have never been used in-game. It's still unclear why this was done or if it was a mere oversight.

Nonetheless, whichever weapon wins, it will be a welcome addition to the loot pool.

4) Horde Rush and Fortnitemares 2021 rewards

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX Horde Rush will return this Fortnitemares and it's planned to have Challenges with rewards again! Horde Rush will return this Fortnitemares and it's planned to have Challenges with rewards again! https://t.co/1b9KFVTXbB

It wouldn't be Fortnitemares 2021 without the Horde Rush LTM, and thankfully, it's coming back. Based on the information provided by HYPEX, the LTM is not only coming back but will also feature rewards.

Gamers will be able to claim the rewards simply by completing challenges. Here is the list of rewards:

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX FREE FORTNITEMARES REWARDS! (Their challenges will be added in one of the next 2 updates & maybe more rewards) FREE FORTNITEMARES REWARDS! (Their challenges will be added in one of the next 2 updates & maybe more rewards) https://t.co/hBs1G1OTzq

5) Water level in the Grotto is dropping

While it may merely be a coincidence, the water level at the Grotto is falling. With every update, the water level falls slightly. While this could mean something, given the declining rate in water levels, it's unlikely that significant changes will occur this season.

Moving forward, perhaps sometime in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9, the Grotto could once more become a POI like in the past. Until then, all that users can do is speculate about the possibilities.

