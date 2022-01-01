Fortnite leak confirms new shotgun inbound in Chapter 3, and it looks strangely familiar

Shotguns in Fortnite are the most popular weapon amongst players. Cranking those 90s and cracking down players' shields is easier when using a shotgun to the rescue. A recent leak confirms a new shotgun inbound in Chapter 3, which looks strangely familiar and might be an ode to the OG times.

Before Fortnite Chapter 3, players have always relied on Pump Shotguns as their best weapon in the loadout to eliminate their opponents. The players used to carry it in their loadouts for close combat box fights & zone wars as well as end game scenarios.

Some may say that the Pump Shotgun is the most user-friendly shotgun in the game. However, since the island was flipped and new weapons were brought to Fortnite, the good ol' fan-favorite Pump Shotguns were left behind.

And that did not sit well with the community.

Fortnite Chapter 3 shotguns are ineffective

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced us to two new shotguns - Striker Pump Shotgun & Auto Shotgun. After the island was flipped, the main challenge that Fortnite community players faced was the adaption of these new guns presented to them.

Players call the Auto Shotgun a copy of Tactical Shotgun gone bad. The extended crosshair, less damage in close combat, and long reload times are things the players do not like.

Similarly, the Striker Pump is much slower than the "OG Pump" and takes a lot more time between firing consecutive shots. Using these in front of the current SMGs & Assault Rifles, one can easily be defeated in close or long-range combat.

The new Heavy Shotgun variant returns according to leaks

A new variant of the Heavy Shotgun, which is soon to be added, can be seen in a recent leak. But this time, it has undergone a few modifications to a new variant similar to the Combat Shotgun.

In Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, when it was introduced, Heavy Shotgun was the next favorable gun after the Pump. Due to its precise crosshair, better fire rate, and around 70 body shot damage in close combat. Players loved this gun before turning to the Tactical Shotgun.

However, in recent times, when weapons like MK-7 and Stinger SMGs are overpowering shotguns, it is time for Fortnite to bring a new shotgun that would eliminate the meta.

The current leak suggests that the Heavy Shotgun has a tighter crosshair and is a combination of Combat Shotgun & OG Heavy Shotgun. Players speculate that this new variant will have higher damage, more range, and will be more user-friendly than the old variant.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the current misery of Chapter 3 Shotguns that the players face, this leak might be their hope of getting a better shotgun in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar