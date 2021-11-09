Fortnite leak reveals The Grotto may return in Chapter 3

Even though Chapter 2 Season 8 is yet to be over, leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 are pouring into the community without a break. These leaks provide valuable information regarding the content updates of the upcoming chapter in the game.

Recent leaks have revealed that gamers may have received old POIs, including the mysterious Grotto. Ever since the speculation went live on the internet, gamers have been eager to dig out more details about it.

This article will cover the necessary information that has been uncovered till now.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Grotto makes a return to the island

The absence of several fan favorite POIs compelled gamers to raise their concerns in the community. Gamers voiced their opinions on the locations they felt should return to the game.

Popular data miner SypherPK recently revealed that there's a major hint regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 in the trailers that have been revealed. Although the cryptic message baffled loopers, they took their time to go through each and every trailer revealed in the game till now.

After close inspection, gamers have come up with several locations and POIs which could be an integral part of Fortnite Chapter 3.

The Grotto was also one of the POIs reported by gamers. While it may seem surprising to many, the Grotto has been around the circuit for some time, and leaks indicated towards its revival.

Gamers will recall that a few months back, the Grotto started draining out. The recession in water levels was noticed by gamers but the reason was unknown. It was expected that the Grotto would return to the game prior to the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, recent leaks suggest otherwise.

Epic's Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard recently updated his Twitter cover image, which shows the Zero Point with Agent Jones walking nearby. The location seems to be covered under water as revealed by the marks on the wall.

Gamers believe that this location could be that of the Grotto as it was submerged. The location also served as a major IO base before it was flooded.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

While speculation is going strong, it is too early to make a call. Gamers are already in a fix as they had expected Epic to continue Chapter 2 for a couple more seasons. However, with Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks taking the front seat, it seems highly unlikely. Whether the Grotto returns in the upcoming chapter, only time will tell.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee