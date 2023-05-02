Fortnite leak suggests Travis Scott may return in Chapter 4

During the Fortnite update v24.30, leaker/data-miner FortTory came across an interesting image that seemingly depicted a bird's-eye view of the Chapter 1 island. At first, this image didn't seem important as no other files were connected to it. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the image showcased in the files was from Travis Scott's Astronomical Event.

It seems that Epic Games has updated and/or added this asset to the file for an unknown reason. According to fans, the island shown in the image is one they flew over towards the end of Travis Scott's Astronomical Event. This has got fans stirred up and once again asking whether or not Travis Scott is returning to Fortnite in Chapter 4?

Will Travis Scott return to Fortnite in Chapter 4?

While the image is undeniable proof that the asset is still in-game, it has to be kept in mind that Epic Games reuses assets as and when needed. The island shown in the image is a good example of this. If it fits the bill, there's no harm in using it. Coming back to the question of whether or not Travis Scott will return to Fortnite in Chapter 4, the answer is most definitely no.

Considering that his Icon Series Skin has not been added to the Item Shop for over a year while others have been, this is proof in itself. Following the incident that occurred at Astroworld 2021, Epic Games has seemingly cut all ties with the artist. Furthermore, given the backlash from the community, it's safe to assume he will not be coming back ever again.

While some fans do want his Outfit to be added to the Item Shop one last time, that's not going to happen either. Majority of the community will take offense and severe backlash will follow suit.

Could there be an Astronomical Event Part 2 without Travis Scott being featured in-game?

It is highly unlikely that this will ever happen as the entire event rests on the basis of Travis Scott's avatar being present in-game. Without that, there's really no use in a live concert. Furthermore, given that his songs are not even featured on the in-game radio, the odds of another concert are truly astronomical.

By the looks of it, Travis Scott will never be featured in-game, be it via a live concert or otherwise. While the leak may insinuate that Epic Games is using his assets for perhaps another concert, that's not the case.

