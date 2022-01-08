Fortnite player stumbles upon strange markings on a lone island in Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought a number of metas, glitches and Easter eggs for players to speculate about this and the upcoming seasons. A player recently discovered a strange marking of "S" and "L" on a lone island in-game.

With the upcoming battle between The Imagined Order and The Seven, flipsiders seem to notice more Easter eggs. While the season is giving players plenty of fun to enjoy Battle Royale more than ever before, the hunt for more such elements in the game is on.

Fortnite Chapter 3 island is full of Easter eggs

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 includes a number of Easter eggs ranging from IO drills to markings on items and elements in-game. Usually, in video games, finding these are a challenge some take upon themselves as their responsibility as a faithful gamer.

The trend of finding Easter Eggs has been around ever since the video game developers started incorporating and hiding them in-game. But in Fortnite, a battle royale where traditional players least expect it, flipsiders seem to find it even more than any other game and start making their own speculations.

Earlier this season, players found an Easter Egg from a crashed refrigerator in Condo Canyon that refers to an Indiana Jones movie scene.

The mysterious 'SL' in a lone island

Yesterday, a player found an interesting Easter Egg near The Sanctuary POI on a Lone Island in the Fortnite Map. Interestingly, the island's beach writings show the letters 'S' and 'L' drawn on sand. Since then, the community has started speculating what it means, and the responses have been quite insightful.

A Redditor commented that the 'SL' might suggest Sister Location. This refers to the Sisters that Agent Jones spoke of to The Foundation during the Zero Crisis Finale that he can get him to them. Since the event, players have been waiting for answers on who the sisters are and when they will make their appearance in Fortnite.

Another player shared his idea via Twitter that S L might suggest the shapes of the logos of The Seven and Imagined Order. As one can notice closely, the shape of The Seven's logo suggests two Ls joined together and an S in the center of the logo of the IO. This may refer to the war between both factions.

Players already know that the big bad agent of the Imagined Order will be making her appearance soon in Fortnite. When they saw Slone earlier featuring in a Snow Suit in January's Crew Pack, and IO Drills spread around the map, speculation rose that maybe someone was writing SLONE on the sand before she arrived in the Chapter 3 map.

As the letters 'SL' can be abbreviated from a number of terms such as Seven's Land and Seven's Lore to even meme content like Save Llamas, the player community continues to speculate on what this means.

