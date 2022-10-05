Fortnite x Postparty to grant 2 free rewards, here's who is eligible

The Fortnite x Postparty collaboration will bring two new cosmetic items to the popular video game. These cosmetic items will be available for free, and players will be able to get them by following a few simple steps.

Epic Games released Fortnite x Postparty collaboration items to the game data all the way back in July. They were first discovered after the v21.20 was released on July 6. However, Epic still hasn't released these items to live servers, and now we know why.

The upcoming collaboration will reward Fortnite players with a wrap and spray. These cosmetics will be exclusively available through collaboration, which is why Epic Games hasn't released them yet.

This article will reveal everything we know about the Fortnite x Postparty collaboration and the process of obtaining two free cosmetic items.

Fortnite x Postparty collaboration brings two free rewards

Fortnite x Postparty collab rewards players with a unique wrap (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fortnite x Postparty collab was first teased in Chapter 3 Season 3, but it seems that Epic Games is in the final stages of its release. With the v22.10 update, which was released on Tuesday, October 4, Epic added support for the Postparty clipping on PCs.

This is the first stage of the Fornite x Postparty collaboration, and we can expect the game developer to release the Postparty app very soon. Players will be able to use this app to clip and share their best gameplay moments on any platform.

The Postparty app is similar to other clipping services that already exist. However, aside from clipping gameplay videos, the app allows its users to connect with other gamers.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New FREE Wrap:



"PostParty" Wrap



To celebrate the upcoming launch of Fortnite & Rocket Leagues clipping service, a brand new wrap has been added to the games files and will most likely be given for free by downloading the app when it releases. New FREE Wrap:"PostParty" WrapTo celebrate the upcoming launch of Fortnite & Rocket Leagues clipping service, a brand new wrap has been added to the games files and will most likely be given for free by downloading the app when it releases. https://t.co/j0dNvkjMfG

At the moment, it is unclear how players will be able to obtain Fortnite x Postparty cosmetic items. However, iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite leaker, believes the devs will give these cosmetics to players who download the Postparty app.

Anyone who downloads the app and links their Epic Games account will be eligible for these cosmetics. Once again, Epic is using free cosmetics to get players to try some of the other services that may become popular in the future.

Gaming consoles and PCs already have clipping services, but Postparty makes this process much easier and faster. Furthermore, this service is also excellent for content creators who want to share some quick clips with their followers.

Similar collaboration in the past

The Fortnite x Houseparty collaboration was released in late 2020 (Image via Epic Games)

Before the Fortnite x Postparty collaboration, Epic Games collaborated with Houseparty. This application allowed Fortnite players to video chat with their teammates while playing the game, which was really cool.

The application was released in November 2020 but was discontinued a year later. It was the perfect application to connect with Fortnite teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was its primary goal.

Fortnite x Houseparty rewarded players with free cosmetic items (Image via Epic Games)

During this collaboration, Fortnite players were able to earn a free wrap. To earn the cosmetic item, they needed to download the Houseparty app and connect it to their Epic Games account.

Due to this, we can expect the upcoming collaboration to have the exact requirements. In the end, both Houseparty and Postparty apps were developed by the same developer: Life on Air (Epic Games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far