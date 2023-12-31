Fortnite rumors suggest Devil May Cry and Avatar collaborations are in development

2023 has been a great year for collaborations in Fortnite. Everyone from Peter Griffin to Eren Yeager to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now part of the Metaverse. However, Epic Games is never done with crossovers. Its goal has always been to slowly build an ecosystem that encompasses everything.

As such, it's unsurprising that rumors of two new collaborations in development are making the rounds on social media. Although this information does come from a reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of skepticism for the time being. That said, the upcoming collaborations could be related to Devil May Cry and Avatar. Here is everything we know about it thus far.

Fortnite rumors indicate Devil May Cry and Avatar collaborations are in the works

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The information about the upcoming collaborations comes from XboxEra, who is rather reliable. Towards the end of Chapter 3, they mentioned a collaboration with Doom Slayer was coming. And the Outfit did indeed come to this game in Chapter 4 Season 1.

Another time, they suggested a collaboration between Epic Games and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was on its way. While this content did take time to come to fruition, the Outfits are now in-game. It's also worth noting that although the POI that was part of this collaboration was scrapped, fans still get to cosplay as turtles in a half-shell.

As such, characters from Devil May Cry and Avatar will likely make it into this game as well. However, there is no timeline in place. It could be weeks, months, or even an entire year before something exciting happens. Considering that Peter Griffin took over two years to be added to this title after being leaked, there is no telling when this new collaboration will become a reality.

What could players expect from Devil May Cry & Avatar collaborations?

Expand Tweet

Akin to other amazing collaborations that have gone by, given how huge Devil May Cry and Avatar are as franchises, their characters may be featured in the Battle Pass. Additionally, there is a strong possibility that weapons and items from both entities will be added to the Battle Royale modes as well. This has been something that Epic Games has been doing since time immemorial.

However, it's likely that characters such as Dante, Vergil, and others will be mere Outfits in-game. They may be featured in a trailer, but that is the probable extent of the collaboration.

That being said, more information regarding this rumored content may come to light sometime after 2024 kicks off. Perhaps towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, leakers/data-miners will have more insight to share about the collaboration.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!