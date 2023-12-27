10 best Fortnite collaborations of 2023

2023 has witnessed some of the best Fortnite collaborations in history, and there have been so many that it is nearly impossible to keep track of them all. It seemed like Epic Games had these worked out months or maybe even years in advance. Given how flawless the execution was and how some of these collaborations were part of the storyline, the developers went all out.

On that note, while there are far too many to name, a few of them turned out better than anticipated. Players have dubbed these as the best Fortnite collaborations of 2023, and rightfully so.

Note: The collaborations are not ranked in a particular order and are based on the author’s choice.

Peter Griffin and nine other best Fortnite collaborations of 2023

1) Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

One of the best Fortnite collaborations is Peter Griffin, which came out of the blue. Epic Games has been working on this since 2021, and given the time that had passed, no one expected it to become a reality. But lo and behold, Peter Griffin was added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1 via the Big Bang Battle Pass.

To make things even better, Epic Games went one step ahead and added him to the map as an NPC Boss. He is a member of The Society and more than likely owns the Snooty Steppes Named Locations. Players can defeat him to obtain Peter Griffin's Hammer Pump Shotgun and Peter Griffin's Medallion.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen was undoubtedly one of the best Fortnite collaborations of 2023, which occurred during Chapter 4 Season 3. It featured not just Outfits (Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki) and other cosmetics but Mythic weapons as well. Cursed Llamas were also present on the island to keep up with the theme.

If this was not enough, Epic Games added a dedicated Battle Pass for the collaboration. Players could complete challenges/quests to unlock rewards for free. If they so choose, they could even unlock premium rewards by spending 1,000 V-Bucks. This was the only way to obtain Yuji Itadori, when the Outfit was in-game.

3) Invincible

Invincible broke the internet after the first season debuted in 2021. Although it was already popular as a comic, the adaptation for a series made it all the more well-known. As such, with the second season debuting this year, a collaboration with the franchise was inevitable, and it did come through.

Three Outfits were added to the game: Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve. Alongside the Outfit, there were several other cosmetics as well, including The Immortal's head, which fits in perfectly as a Back Bling. With the second part of season two scheduled for 2024, there are chances for another collaboration as well.

4) Jack Skellington and Michael Myers (Fortnitemares 2023)

Fortnitemares 2023 saw two of the best Fortnite collaborations this year. After years of asking for a Michael Myers Outfit, Epic Games finally came through and delivered. Alongside this masked maniac, Jack Skellington was added in as well. While Fortnitemares 2023 did not feature much, the Outfits more than made up for things - at least, cosmetically.

But this sets the stage for more horror-themed collaborations in-game. With the arrival of Jack Skellington, other things produced by Tim Burton could now be added in as well. In the coming years, more characters from different films could be featured via collaborations.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

At the start of Chapter 4, players noticed weird noises coming from a manhole at Slappy Shores. It was rumored that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be coming to the game. Sadly, that did not come to pass. While numerous sources predicted a collaboration, there was nothing in the files to suggest the same.

Fast forward to Chapter 5 Season 1, and the four 'heroes in a half shell' are now officially one of the best Fortnite collaborations. Their Outfits even have LEGO Styles, which are very cool. If there is a second collaboration, Master Splinter and others may be added next.

6) Attack on Titan

When it comes to best Fortnite collaborations, Attack on Titan broke the internet at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2. Epic Games went all out in a huge way to bring this collaboration to life. Omni-directional mobility gear was introduced as a Mythic weapon, and three Outfits (Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann) were added to the game.

Players could fly across the island and rotate at lightning speeds using the Omni-directional mobility gear. The much-loved Star Wars collaboration was also active during this time. Players were quite literally spoiled for choices when it came to in-game content.

7) Futurama

When it comes to the best Fortnite collaborations, the introduction of Futurama to the Metaverse took the community by surprise. No one expected Epic Games to collaborate with them, but in Chapter 4 Season 3, it just happened. Three popular characters (Philip J. Fry, Turanga Leela, and Bender Bending Rodriguez) from the franchise were added as Outfits to the game.

While the collaboration was mostly cosmetic in nature, a Mythic called Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun was tossed into the mix. It functioned similarly to Kymera weapons from Chapter 2 Season 7. In the right hands, it could be used to perform a Squad-wipe with ease.

8) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was undoubtedly one of the best Fortnite collaborations in 2023. After the success of the first film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the sequel was bound to break the internet - which it did, and soon enough, characters from the films were introduced in-game.

Arguably, the Miles Morales Outfit was one of the best Fortnite collaborations this year. Given that Spider-Gwen and other Spider-Man Outfits were released in 2022, with the introduction of Miles Morales this year, players could complete their in-game collection.

Knowing Epic Games, this is not the last collaboration either. There will likely be another one when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse premieres sometime in 2024/2025. It will be interesting to see which characters are added in as Outfits. There are many to choose from.

9) Eminem

Eminem Outfits were added to the Item Shop prior to The Big Bang Live Event. Fans were over the moon when Epic Games and Eminem officially announced. However, it was not until the in-game concert that this became one of the best Fortnite collaborations of not just 2023 but perhaps of all time.

Watching Eminem perform Godzilla in-game while quite literally spitting fire was something that fans will not soon forget in a hurry. The collaboration also introduced the first unofficial Robin Outfit to the game in a hilarious way. Judging by how successful things were, this is not the last time Eminem will be featured in the Metaverse.

10) Transformers

Over the course of the game's history, there has always been an unofficial Transformer standing watch over the island. Initially, fans expected Epic Games to collaborate with the franchise, but nothing came of it since 2017. Fast forward to 2023, and Optimus Prime was featured as an Outfit on the Battle Pass during Chapter 4 Season 3.

According to many players, this was the highlight of the time and one of the best Fortnite collaborations of 2023. Optimus Primal and others, such as Bumblebee, were also added to the game as Outfits. With the hype surrounding Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, everyone wanted to cosplay as one in-game. This helped the collaboration soar in popularity.

