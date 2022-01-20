Fortnite's next live event may see The Cyborg Devourer vs The Seven, in-game archaeologists discover

The first major content update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has dropped and it seems like Epic Games is already planning for the end season live event. While players are distracted by the return of Tilted Towers, the snow melting has revealed that something is brewing underneath the calm-looking island. Leakers have found remnants of The Devourer on the island and there is a possibility that the IO could harvest the power of the creature to fend off the Seven during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event might see The Cyborg Devourer against The Seven

With the latest update now being live in the game, leakers and data miners have found some interesting leads that might paint a better picture of what's coming. The Devourer was a monster who was first and last seen during Chapter 1 Season 9 end event and was killed by Mecha. While the monster is back from the dead, leakers have found out the remains of the giant monster on the Chapter 3 map at the same location where his body fell during Season 9.

Epic had earlier decided to add the POI with the update but chose against it and now the Cattus Cave POI, likely known as Covert Canyon, will be added at a later date. HYPEX has also suggested that this POI will be an IO Boss location so we might get to see IO guards arriving at the location with their drills. The IO has been dormant this season and we haven't seen or heard much from them. But this could change in the coming days.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"

_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.



(Thanks to Cattus monster is coming back?_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) Cattus monster is coming back? 👀_ There's an upcoming POI codenamed (Cattus Cave), It has sounds of a "Distant Creature Groan"_ This MIGHT be the (Covert Cavern) POI leaked from the challenges.(Thanks to @WeLove_Fortnite for the help) https://t.co/dC7c6FDADV

When the new POI arrives in Fortnite Chapter 3 we might see IO digging up the area and harvesting the devourer's power for their evil deeds. The IO in the leadership of Dr. Slone might turn the creature into some sort of a weapon beast and use it to overthrow the Seven and get rid of them from the island for good.

Fortnite Leaks @FortniteLeaks58 The Devourer Skull is back on the map! The Devourer Skull is back on the map! https://t.co/lvNGrQM6MA

Also Read Article Continues below

IO has been known to take advantage of alien remains, as seen in Chapter 2 Season 8, and they can do the same this time around. However, without any official announcement or leaks, it's too early to come to a conclusion.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider