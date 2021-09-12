Fortnite Season 7 live event may feature another black hole, but what does it mean?

The Fortnite Season 7 live event may feature another black hole, and while that's not new for older players, the main question to be asked here is: "What does it mean?"

In real life, a black hole destroys everything that crosses its path. Even light cannot escape the immense gravitational force, but in Fortnite, a black hole is a bit more complex.

What could the Fortnite black hole mean?

When the Zero Point began destabilizing and collapsing in Fortnite Season 6, reality didn't get destroyed. It merely began to warp. The island changed into a primal state, and throughout the loop, it evolved back to normal; that's when The Last Reality decided to pay a visit.

With their Mothership about to be destroyed and the possibility of a black hole loading screen to be featured for the first time this season, players are scratching their heads and wondering what this could mean?

Well, as of now, two hypothetical situations could occur to trigger the black hole loading screen. Both are based on speculation, and neither of them may come true.

1) The Fortnite end-of-season event will play out like the finale of Rick and Morty's final episode of Season 5

It's no coincidence that Rick and Morty were featured in Fortnite Season 7, given the alien theme. But what's more surprising is the fact that the season finale of Rick and Morty Season 5 mirrors the mechanics of the Zero Point, the loop, and it's working.

If this is indeed the case, when the Mothership explodes, it may create another black hole, through which players will escape the current reality and enter a new one.

2) The current island gets destroyed and players are teleported back to the original Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 island

It's well known that the Mothership is massive, to be more precise, twice the size of the current island. Going by logic, there is no possible way that the alien vessel can be taken out without severely damaging or even destroying the island.

While blowing it up in the sky is the best option, pieces of it would then rain down like 'Sky Fire" and turn most of the island into rubble, leaving nothing but ash and debris.

On the other hand, if the alien vessel were disabled and fell into the ocean nearby, given its size, it would cause a massive tsunami which would also destroy the island.

Conclusion

Given the above two options, it would seem that the only way for this reality to exist would be to go into another reality or break free of the loop altogether, which is likely not going to happen.

Perhaps the black hole loading screen will be merely symbolic, or Doctor Slone's plan goes wrong. Either way, players will get to find out very soon as the live event is scheduled to begin at 4.00 PM Eastern Time on September 12.

