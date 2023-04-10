Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes: ODM Gear Mythic, Eren Yeager challenges, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman skins, and more

The second major update (v24.20) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will go live on April 11, 2023. While the content of this update remains a mystery, leakers and data miners have some insight into what can be expected.

The Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes include the unveiling of the ODM Gear Mythic, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman skins, and perhaps the Smart Pistol.

Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Eren Yeager challenges and Levi/Mikasa Ackerman skins/outfits

While Eren Yeager's cosmetics are already visible in-game via the Battle Pass, they simply state, "Coming Soon." These cosmetics have to be unlocked by completing challenges, according to the Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes. These challenges will most likely go live tomorrow.

In addition to Eren Yeager being available via the Battle Pass, his comrades in arms, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, will also be featured in-game as skins/outfits. As always, following the update, the Item Shop will rotate early, and these cosmetics will be added. For those hoping for more cosmetics from Attack on Titan, there are no more (based on leaks).

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



VIA Loading screen image of Mikasa Ackerman & Levi Ackerman from the Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaborationVIA @ShiinaBR Loading screen image of Mikasa Ackerman & Levi Ackerman from the Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaborationVIA @ShiinaBR https://t.co/474WVNyDgQ

For the time being, these three characters are the only ones being added to the game. However, it's very possible that another collaboration will occur sometime later this year. Perhaps then, others like Reiner Braun and Armin Arlert will be drafted into the metaverse.

2) Smart Pistol and ODM Gear Mythic

AnInsideJoke @A_InsideJoke Fortnite has the smart pistol now Fortnite has the smart pistol now https://t.co/GgkwLi2PsN

Since the collaboration with Attack on Titan has been done on a grand scale, Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, or ODM for short, will be added to the loot pool. Epic Games has officially teased the item twice via video. With all three characters being added to the game on April 11, 2023, it would make sense to have the new Mythic Weapon in-game as well.

In addition to the ODM Gear Mythic, based on the Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes, the Smart Pistol may also be introduced. It was teased in the trailer for the current season and will be a game-changer when added. As seen in the video, players will be able to lock onto a target and fire it to inflict damage.

3) New Trials/Weekly Challenges - End of Spring Breakout

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Spring Breakout ends on April 11! Drop in now. Hop to itSpring Breakout ends on April 11! Drop in now. Hop to it 🐰Spring Breakout ends on April 11! Drop in now. https://t.co/HPUxF3p6Kh

April 11, 2023, will mark the start of Week 5 of Chapter 4 Season 2. With that being the case, new Trials/Weekly Challenges will be added to the game.

Sadly, with Easter over, the Spring Breakout Challenges will be vaulted. Try finishing them as soon as possible to claim the freebies associated with the Spring Breakout Event.

4) Map changes - Mega City expanding

Wenso @Wensoing



Here's a gif comparison of the 24.00 map and an upcoming map leaked by Epic themselves in their asset box (likely the 24.10 map)



(first noticed by



#Fortnite During Season 2, Mega City will expand and more Dojos will be placed around the biomeHere's a gif comparison of the 24.00 map and an upcoming map leaked by Epic themselves in their asset box (likely the 24.10 map)(first noticed by @FNBRNewsJP , gif by @Xenify7 During Season 2, Mega City will expand and more Dojos will be placed around the biomeHere's a gif comparison of the 24.00 map and an upcoming map leaked by Epic themselves in their asset box (likely the 24.10 map)(first noticed by @FNBRNewsJP, gif by @Xenify7)#Fortnite https://t.co/OdZOysqvzR

Based on Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes, Mega City may start expanding after tomorrow.

The POI will grow in size and house more structures/buildings. While the reason behind this is unknown, leakers/data miners have confirmed that this will occur throughout the season.

5) Bug Fixes

Wenso @Wensoing Bugs set to be fixed in 24.20: Bugs set to be fixed in 24.20: https://t.co/Rm9XjvQNez

Based on Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes, a few bugs will be quashed soon. Although these are not game-breaking in any way, having them fixed will improve the quality of life for players. Here is the list:

General Top Issues

Stray's Mask appears crooked

The "Vital" audio track displays the incorrect season in the description

Mobile & Cloud Gaming Top Issues

Some players using Android devices are unable to load into Creative Maps

UEFN Top Issues

Players can sometimes see hidden devices

Note: These Fortnite update v24.20 early patch notes are based on leaks.

Poll : 0 votes