Fortnite might allow players to throw their pickaxe at enemies, leaks show

A recently released leak shows that Fortnite might add a feature for players to throw their pickaxe at their opponents. The mechanics would resemble a famous weapon of a well-renowned video game character, and players couldn't be happier about it.

A throwable pickaxe, however, is just a concept at the moment, but it might revolutionize the pickaxe battles between players off spawn in a no weapons scenario.

The famous pickaxe battle between players

Dating back to Chapter 1, the Fortnite community has had their share of fun fighting and taunting each other using only their pickaxe.

In Fortnite Battle Royale, a pickaxe has always been used to harvest materials, break an opponent's structures, and as a last resort, to damage opponents (20 damage value per hit) in a "No-Gun" scenario. It has created a fun, competitive experience amongst players challenging their opponents in an unusual way.

New Fortnite leak suggests a resemblance to Kratos' weapon

A recent leak by HYPEX shows that Fortnite might add a feature for players to throw their pickaxes or an entirely new weapon, "Throwable Axe" in-game that can revolutionize pickaxe battles.

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that this "Throwable Axe" weapon was added in 18.40 and then removed, there's still no other info about it yet tho.. It's probably what the 8th wraps slot is for (from my previous tweet) Reminder that this "Throwable Axe" weapon was added in 18.40 and then removed, there's still no other info about it yet tho.. It's probably what the 8th wraps slot is for (from my previous tweet) https://t.co/ca3VmgiVS6

According to the images, if it's a new weapon, players might be familiar with it design-wise and expect it to function exactly like the God of War's trusty "Leviathan Axe".

Kratos was added to the Fortnite Gaming Legends series in the Item Shop as a cosmetic set consisting of a skin, back bling, pickaxe, and glider. However, the pickaxe was the famous Leviathan Axe in the original God of War game, that when thrown, used to retract back to Kratos' hand, just like Thor's hammer.

The pickaxe in Fortnite was just a single wield axe that would switch between hands when swung and inflict a 20 damage hit like a similar pickaxe would. However, if the leaks are correct and players get an actual functionality to throw their pickaxes or the new axe, they can have their favorite feature from the God of War game in Fortnite Battle Royale.

However, leaks are always subject to change, and all the community can hope for is the pickaxe to become game-evolved so that more content creators and players can enjoy the infamous pickaxe battle to its full potential.

