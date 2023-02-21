Fortnite x Creed 3 collaboration leak surfaces ahead of time

Fortnite collaborations are at an all-time high as the game continues to incorporate several franchises into its vast metaverse. From movies to musical artists and even famous streamers, Epic Games has introduced several individuals to the loop as in-game cosmetics and hosted special events to celebrate their arrivals.

Similarly, the game has also collaborated with popular entertainment franchises like Star Wars, Terminator, and Aliens, which many players have grown up watching on the big screen.

A recent leak showed that another long-hinted-at film franchise is due to enter the loop and that the collaboration will not only bring cosmetics to the Item Shop but also add special quests for free XP and additional cosmetics.

As fans might know, Creed III, the third installment in the spinoff film series set in the Rocky universe, is set to release early next month, on March 3, 2023. The leak shows film-inspired in-game cosmetics arriving in Fortnite in next week's update. Here is more info on the speculated leak.

Creed III collaboration set to bring special quests, Rocky Balboa skin to Fortnite Chapter 4, as per leaks

Wenso @Wensoing



In 23.40, Epic updated a quest category codenamed "Inspire" to now be named "Creed Quests", so we are getting challenges alongside it!



#Fortnite Looks like we might be getting a Creed III collab this season!In 23.40, Epic updated a quest category codenamed "Inspire" to now be named "Creed Quests", so we are getting challenges alongside it! #Fortnite Leaks Looks like we might be getting a Creed III collab this season!In 23.40, Epic updated a quest category codenamed "Inspire" to now be named "Creed Quests", so we are getting challenges alongside it!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/VXeTK1AgE1

Well-known leaker Wenso recently shared a tweet containing a datamine that was decrypted with the v23.40 update last week. In it, we see the "Inspire" quests having been changed to "Creed Quests," hinting at a new quest event that is due to arrive in Fortnite with the next update. The leak suggests that the quests will be released in the next Fortnite v23.50 update that hits next week - the same time the film releases in theaters a few days later.

Should this transpire, the collaboration will be the first from the franchise and will bring characters from the movie into Fortnite as in-game cosmetics. Several players have speculated that they might finally get their favorite star Sylvester Stallone in-game as Rocky Balboa, and the collab might also bring cosmetics for Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson characters to the loop as well.

ItsJack FN @ItsJack_FN Fortnite Secret collab..



Fortnite Battle Royale New collaboration with the Movie Creed is coming soon. Expect Some free rewards alongside an Adonis Creed skin and maybe a Rocky Balboa skin too.. Fortnite Secret collab..Fortnite Battle Royale New collaboration with the Movie Creed is coming soon. Expect Some free rewards alongside an Adonis Creed skin and maybe a Rocky Balboa skin too.. https://t.co/Pmi5GhVBFW

However, the speculated leak only hints at Fortnite quests. So it is possible that it might feature a few limited cosmetics like a weapon wrap, a boxing stance emote, or even some extra XP rewards to players to offer them a boost on their Battle Pass right before the season comes to an end.

Creed III is set to release early next month and is directed by lead actor Michael B. Jordan. The film also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors, and there is speculation about a cameo from Rocky Balboa himself, played by Sylvester Stallone.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

"Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose."

Update v23.50 will be the final update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and is set to be released on February 28, 2023, with the conclusion of the Most Wanted and School of Llama events.

Poll : 0 votes