Fortnite x One Piece collaboration likely in Chapter 4 Season 3, here's why

Fortnite has had several noteworthy anime collaborations since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. It all started with Naruto, and eventually, the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan have all been added to the list. It's no secret that the community loves anime, owing to which, Epic Games is catering to the growing demand by matching supply.

Speaking of anime collaborations, given the theme of Chapter 4 Season 3, many are speculating that One Piece may be the next big crossover into the metaverse. While this is based on rumors and hearsay, there is a glimmer of hope for it to come true.

Fortnite x One Piece collaboration may be the next big thing in Chapter 4 Season 3

HYPEX @HYPEX Since next season has a Jungle/Tropical biome, it's only right for Fortnite to make One Piece the next anime collab, it would fit perfectly Since next season has a Jungle/Tropical biome, it's only right for Fortnite to make One Piece the next anime collab, it would fit perfectly 🔥 https://t.co/wyqqvIZ5TQ

So why could One Piece be the next big anime collaboration in Fortnite? There are two reasons for this to happen. The first one has to do with the fact that the theme of Chapter 4 Season 3 will have tropical elements in it. According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, a Jungle/Tropical biome will be present on the island.

This has also been confirmed by other leakers/data-miners as in-game assets such as palm trees and cacti have been found in the files. Given the setting of One Piece, this fits perfectly into the anime and sets the basis for a collaboration.

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Come on board and bring along all your hopes and dreams - ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Come on board and bring along all your hopes and dreams - ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. https://t.co/0Kg8Ti1wfR

The second reason why a One Piece collaboration could be coming soon is due to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ONE PIECE that's due to air in 2023. Given the footfall in Fortnite on a daily basis, having characters from the anime as Outfits in-game will create immeasurable hype.

With that being said, Chapter 4 Season 3 is the perfect time to have a collaboration. If everything falls into place, fans will soon be cosplaying as Monkey D. Luffy and others from the anime.

When will the Fortnite x One Piece collaboration occur in Chapter 4 Season 3?

Now that AOT is finally in the game, this is definitely my next most wanted anime collab after watching the show @HYPEX bro I need thisNow that AOT is finally in the game, this is definitely my next most wanted anime collab after watching the show @HYPEX bro I need thisNow that AOT is finally in the game, this is definitely my next most wanted anime collab after watching the show

With next season expected to start on June 4, 2023, the collaboration could happen at the start of the season or towards the middle. The latter option makes more sense as Epic Games usually keeps major collaborations for mid-season to keep content in reserve.

That being said, if a One Piece collaboration is in the works, information about it should start being revealed by the end of next month. However, until things are officially confirmed, readers should take this with a pinch of salt.

