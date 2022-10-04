Fortnite x Stranger Things collab all but confirmed after new leak

Fortnite has carved a niche for itself in terms of collaborating with famous pop culture franchises ranging from comics to films and popular TV shows. While some collabs have worked in the metaverse of the game, others have failed terribly even after high expectations.

One such collaboration that failed miserably in the past was with the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The collab came through in the form of two skins – Demogorgon and Chief Hopper.

Not only did the collab receive negative feedback from fans, but the cosmetics are among the worst collab skins to ever exist in the game. The skins were last seen in the item shop in November 2019 and have not made a return.

However, Season 4 of the show was a smashing success, with Vecna and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill becoming a cultural phenomenon. One of the iconic aspects of the show is the chiming of a Grandfather's clock in the show, which is now rumored to arrive in Fortnite soon.

Fortnite update leaks show grandfather clock from Stranger Things added to game files

HYPEX @HYPEX



A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo) https://t.co/r0rp4Qhg4w

According to leakers, a texture codenamed "Grandfather Clock" was added to the game files for the upcoming update 22.10. This comes as speculation ahead of the upcoming Fortnitemares later this month, which is an annual Halloween update in the game, where loopers battle creatures on the island and enjoy several themed items.

The textures added to the files were in several paper-like pieces that, when assembled, form together a 3D grandfather clock as seen in Stranger Things 4. The clock was symbolic of the show's villain, Vecna, cursing his victims with the chime, taking control over their minds, and pulling them into the upside down.

Ever since the show became popular and certain elements from the new season turned iconic, there have been numerous rumors of a collab between Stranger Things and Fortnite. Fans hinted from the codename "Waffle Warrior" that Eleven was going to be a part of the loop and might feature as an in-game cosmetic.

However, the speculation was soon shot down as Major Mancake was codenamed "Waffle Warrior" and was introduced in the game soon after. But since Halloween and Fortnitemares are right around the corner, a potential collab would be suitable as several players have been dying to see Vecna impart his curse on the island.

A few months ago, animator and YouTuber FeraalsVFX made a concept teaser featuring Peely and Prisoner Jonesy where the former is going through Vecna's curse. The chime of the infamous grandfather clock can also be heard in the background. Shortly after, the teaser ends with the reveal of a Vecna skin that matches the esthetic of Fortnite cosmetics.

The teaser went viral and fans of the show started a rant on social media, tagging developers and Netflix to make the collab happen in the game soon. Based on the leaks, it looks like Vecna might be coming to the island soon and could take loopers on a trip to the upside down as their beloved island gets taken over by chrome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far