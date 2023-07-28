Fortnite x Terminator leaks reveals new Arnold Schwarzenegger skin for Chapter 4

During the Fortnite update v25.20, a second "Future War'' section was added to the in-game Item Shop. This section in particular is related to the Terminator franchise. Given that there's only one Set/Bundle that belongs to this section, many leakers/data-miners assumed that this was an oversight on Epic Games' part. However, not everyone was convinced that this was a fluke.

Without any evidence to go on, this became a rumor over the next couple of days until a few hours ago. A leaker/data-miner by the name of NotPaloleaks was seemingly able to get hold of leaked images of upcoming Terminator cosmetic items. That said, here's more information about the potential collaboration that may arrive soon.

Fortnite x Terminator collaboration has been a long time in the making

These were posted on Facebook by "Barbieharp", who claims that they got these a day before the update. These could be fake tho, but they also look real enough. Thanks @NotPaloleaks for letting me know! Potential Fortnite x Terminator Cosmetics, for their second Collab

While the authenticity of these images found online can not be vouched for, according to HYPEX, a veteran leaker-data-miner, they seem real enough. Based on the information provided by NotPaloleaks (who found these), they were posted by "Barbieharp" on Facebook, who claims that they received these images a day before the Fortnite update v25.20 occurred.

The images in question are blurry and many details about the cosmetic items have been blurred out as well, but on the whole, they are very visible. That said, there are three cosmetics associated with this potential collaboration, here are the details:

Terminator (Outfit)

Skynet Llama (Back Bling)

Hk- Aerial (Glider)

Based on the image provided, the Terminator Outfit has selectable styles. However, since only one is visible, there's no way to tell what the other variant(s) will be. As for the Back Bling and Glider, they have no selectable styles. Here's what the community has to say about these leaks and a potential Fortnite x Terminator collaboration:

A Person @NotNathan03 @HYPEX @NotPaloleaks This actually looks really legit. I’d definitely buy terminator this time around if they actually use Arnold

By Grabthar’s Hammer. Or Thor’s. @scholz_aaron @ShiinaBR @iFireMonkey Really looking forward to a Terminator skin with Arnold’s likeness, but man what’s really missing is Robert Patrick’s T-1000. Can’t help but think it won’t happen because his character was in a police uniform the entire film & Epic doesn’t like to have cop skins in the game.

Galactic Stinger Gaming @GalacticStinger @HYPEX @NotPaloleaks There better be a hasta la vista emote

PONY 📦 @ponyraee @HYPEX @NotPaloleaks I just wish some of these people just take a proper screenshot without making it pixelated or blurry

runic @runic_y @HYPEX @NotPaloleaks I think it's fake, the skin doesn't feel fortnitey

As seen from the comments, not everyone is convinced that the images are real. Given that there is no upcoming Terminator movie set to release in the near future, a collaboration at this juncture makes no sense to a large extent. While it's not uncommon for Epic Games to do collaborations at random, this feels a bit too out of place.

Nevertheless, with just under a month to go until Chapter 4 Season 3 comes to an end, there's still time for this collaboration to come to fruition. Hopefully, it will, and when it does, fans of the Terminator franchise will have something to look forward to.