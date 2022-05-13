How to get the Contender League wrap for free in Fortnite Arena?

Fortnite consists of two kinds of players. One is the casual players who play public matches in Builds and Zero Build to enjoy the spirit of the game. The other side contains highly competitive players who are termed as 'Sweats.' They grind the Arena game mode and Creative maps to practice.

Sweats in Fortnite have been around ever since the launch of Arena Game mode in Chapter 1 Season 8 where they eliminated bot lobbies. The mode also allowed pros to test their mettle. This update was made right before the first-ever Fortnite World Cup, where pros went against one another, and Bugha turned out to be victorious.

As the game's competitive community continued to grow, it allowed more and more players to take a chance on their competitive abilities and play Arena to be eligible for several cash cups or certain competitions/tournaments. These events usually reward players with either cash or in-game cosmetics.

Until now, to earn these rewards, players had to meet certain criteria to partake in the sweaty events and also needed to be placed in the appropriate position to get the rewards. But a recent leak left players who can't get these cosmetics delighted.

How to get the Fortnite Contender League wrap for free in Arena?

A recent Fortnite leak shows that the game might finally reward players who are frequent Arena players and are stuck in the Contender League. The leak suggests that the game will reward players who reach the contender league with a free wrap that they can apply to their locker in the Wraps section.

HYPEX @HYPEX Arena Rewards - Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level!



Finally rewards for competitive.. Arena Rewards - Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level!Finally rewards for competitive.. https://t.co/ZD2QMeFr6S

The leak came from HYPEX, who went on to reveal that players who reach the Contender League Division I will receive this free cosmetic wrap. To reach this Contender League Division, a player would require a certain number of Hype Points to level up their tier in Arena.

Here is a breakdown of the Hype Point system in the Arena mode of Fortnite:

Open League: Division I (0 – 249 Hype)

Open League: Division II (250 – 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 – 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 – 1,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 – 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 – 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 – 5,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 – 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 – 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

Shiina @ShiinaBR Players who reach Arena Divison 5 this season will unlock a cosmetic in-game reward later in this season!



Players who are able to climb even higher than that will receive an additional cosmetic reward for every Division until Division 10! Players who reach Arena Divison 5 this season will unlock a cosmetic in-game reward later in this season!Players who are able to climb even higher than that will receive an additional cosmetic reward for every Division until Division 10!

Another leak states that players who manage to climb beyond Division 5 will receive additional rewards for every division until Division 10. This makes the Arena mode appealing and inclusive, as non-sweaty players will get to experience the competitive side of the game and get a free reward by gaining 1500 Hype Points and reaching the Contender League Division 1.

