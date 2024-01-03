Is Beast Gohan skin coming to Fortnite? Possibilities explored

Is Beast Gohan skin coming to Fortnite? Although a Gohan skin is in the game, Epic Games has not mentioned anything about a Beast Gohan cosmetic being in development. For the foreseeable future, there is nothing to suggest that Gohan's Beast form will be added to the title. Nevertheless, there is an Outfit called Son Gohan, which is in the Item Shop today (January 3, 2024).

Beast Gohan is trending on social media, which indicates that the community desperately wants a new Style for the skin. Given how popular Dragon Ball is, there could be a skin in development, but as mentioned, there is no official source stating the same.

Leakers/data miners have no information on this matter either, but there could be something in the works and with sound reasoning.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Will Epic Games create a Beast Gohan skin?

Since there have been numerous collaborations between Dragon Ball and Epic Games, another one is not out of the question. As such, the developer could very well create a Style for Son Gohan called Beast. On the flip side, it could create a brand-new Outfit for the character.

Depending on what Epic Games feels is best for its business strategy, either one of these routes could be followed. That being said, a concept artist on Reddit has created a mock-up of what a Beast Gohan Outfit or Beast Style for Gohan could look like.

Although the concept is nearly a year old at this point, fans have shown keen interest in having it added to Fortnite. Many on the thread have vowed to purchase the Outfit as soon as it is introduced in the game.

Given the character's storyline in the Dragon Ball franchise, it is easy to see why many fans want this Outfit to be added to the title. On that note, here is what a few of them had to say about the fact that the Outfit does not exist in-game:

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/DaimaoOfTheGreen from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As seen from the comments, fans are baffled about why Epic Games did not add Beast Gohan skin to Fortnite when Son Gohan was introduced on January 31, 2023. That said, it could be due to certain copyright issues, something similar to what recently transpired with Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse from 1928. While the copyright has expired, it's still trademarked.

Perhaps due to the complexity of copyright laws, Epic Games was only able to add in Son Gohan with his Super Saiyan Style. The Beast Style will perhaps have to be added alongside a separate Outfit altogether.

When could Epic Games add the Beast Gohan skin to Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there is nothing to suggest that Epic Games is currently working on a Beast Gohan skin. However, given that anime has become an integral part of Fortnite, there are definitely plans to expand upon the list of Dragon Ball characters in-game.

It would be days, weeks, months, or perhaps years, but Beast Gohan will likely be added as a skin eventually. With Epic Games creating their own Metaverse within the Fortnite ecosystem, the developer will want to add as many characters as humanly possible to their lineup.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!