Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? New teaser that players failed to notice

Fortnite x Naruto is underway and seeing great success among both players and anime-fans alike. So much so, that Twitter erupted with excitement as a result. This is Epic Games's first anime crossover with Fortnite, meaning they may look to bring other animes to the game in the future if a good pattern forms.

The gates are open for additional animes to come flowing through, and Epic Games has already teased about another possible collaboration. However, it got swept under the rug when the Naruto crossover was confirmed, sending all attention to that, instead of this teaser.

One Piece teaser escapes players' notice as a possible Fortnite collaboration

Early in Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games released a glider in the in-game shop that closely represents a character from another popular anime, One Piece. The Whale Sailor glider looks almost identical to Laboon, a whale from One Piece who also has a scar that resembles the same scar that Luffy (another One Piece character) has on his chest.

Though the Tweet above has a small typo, the resemblance is uncanny and could lead the way for One Piece to enter Fortnite as another anime collaboration. There's even a reddit page that discusses the subtle hints between the glider and the One Piece character.

Fans are calling for One Piece cosmetics, especially after Naruto's big success in his crossover with Fortnite. With that collaboration, players got four options of skins to choose from, and the next anime crossover could bring just as many.

One Piece is about to air its 1,000th episode, a major milestone for one of the longest animes in history. Fortnite's inclusion of the show may easily coincide with the 1,000th episode, and create a cause for celebration in both worlds.

If One Piece sees as much success as Fortnite x Naruto, the game could soon be riddled with anime characters.

