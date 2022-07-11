Leaks suggest Fortnite to get 4 Dragon Ball skins

During the Fortnite 21.20 update, leakers found a new Creative Prop in the files. It is called a Stamina Container and has the same logo as Capsule Crop, which is from the Dragon Ball universe.

While many assumed it was just a coincidence, veteran leaker ShiinaBR broke his silence and reassured the community that this was not a coincidence/fluke. It's barely been a week since the first leak, and fresh information regarding the collaboration has appeared on social media.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X DRAGON BALL



Last year, I was made aware of a possible Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite, but until today, there hasn't been much news about it, so I thought it was canceled.



Today, Epic has added a logo to the files identical to a logo from Dragon Ball.

According to a Fortnite leaker known as MidaRado, the Dragon Ball collaboration will have four skins. While there's no further information regarding the crossover, a few conclusions can be drawn based on speculation and trends.

Fortnite Dragon Ball skin predictions: Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Chi-Chi

Based on the information at hand, four characters from the Dragon Ball franchise may be added to Fortnite. At the moment, it's unclear who these could be. However, given how Epic Games has been proceeding with their most recent anime collaboration, Naruto, there's a rough idea as to which Dragon Ball characters will be added to the Item Shop.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab will have 4 DIFFERENT SKINS (via @MidaRado)

If an educated guess were to be made, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Chi-Chi would be the skins to come along in this collaboration. Readers might be asking why these skins in particular? For starters, these names are synonymous with the franchise and fit the Naruto collaboration pattern, consisting of two male and female skins.

In fact, it may even be possible that, much like the Naruto crossover, the Dragon Ball collaboration will be split into two parts. The first will contain some of the franchise's most important and well-known characters. While the second may include some iconic characters such as Gohan, Master Roshi, Cell, Frieza, etc.

LeoCookie @LeopalomaY @ShiinaBR @MidaRado Ok, Goku and Vegeta, that's for sure, but the others two? It could be two villians or two friends.

However, as of now, this is all based on guesswork. It's likely that Epic Games has its own parameters when it comes to rating popularity. This being the case, some characters mentioned in this article may not be added to the first round of the collaboration or perhaps at all.

When will the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration occur?

Currently, there's no word on a timeline. Even if leakers are aware of the exact date, they will be unable to leak it due to certain rules and regulations set by Epic Games. That being said, if information regarding the collaboration has already begun to leak, it shouldn't be that far away.

However, given how long anime collaborations take to come to fruition, there's no telling when this one will happen. It may be released as a surprise during the next update or perhaps in August when Dragon Ball Super: Superhero releases worldwide.

Those interested in the collaboration will have to keep an eye out for leaks and hints. If nothing else, readers can at least rest assured that the long-awaited Dragon Ball collaboration is finally happening in Fortnite.

