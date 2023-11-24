Midas' trusted agent Brutus could appear during the Fortnite Big Bang live event

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, one of Midas' most trusted agents has been added back to the game files. The agent in question is Brutus, who is perhaps one of the most easily recognized characters in the Metaverse. With an exquisite jawline and muscular physique, he's as charismatic as he is criminal.

It would seem that he could be making an appearance during The Big Bang live event. Based on the leak, this model of Brutus will function as an NPC. The word 'security' has been written on the back of his jacket. This appears to indicate that he could likely function as a bodyguard to Eminem during the concert, but not everyone is happy about this.

"Fortnite was so lazy with this skin and just took Brutus and retextured him" - Players respond to NPC skin leak

As mentioned, given his muscular body, he's rather intimidating in nature. While this makes him a pay-to-lose Outfit in the game, for the upcoming live event, his stature suits the occasion. However, some fans feel Epic Games did not do justice by turning him into a glorified security guard.

Many feel they could have created a new character to serve as an NPC during the Fortnite Big Bang live event. Here is what a few fans had to say about Brutus:

As seen from the comments, it's a mix-and-match of emotions. While some are happy to see Brutus back, others feel that is nothing short of a travesty. Nevertheless, if nothing else, seeing Brutus back in-game is refreshing after so many months, but could this have a deeper meaning?

Is Epic Games hinting at the return of Midas and GHOST in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Long ago, Brutus once worked for Midas. He did defect to SHADOW from The Agency but eventually returned to GHOST. As such, he's been part of the storyline since the start of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Given his connection to Midas, this may be a subtle hint that Epic Games is preparing to reintroduce the character to Fortnite. This is taking into account that The Big Bang live event could possibly rewrite everything as players know it.

This theory can be somewhat backed up by the fact that leakers are expecting The Agency to be featured on the Chapter 5 map. Midas could oversee his new criminal empire from here.

In fact, Midas' return has been teased since the end of Chapter 2. First by Donald Mustard, and later in the form of storyline-related items. His golden hand was even showcased in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 in Kado Thorne's Vault.

However, for the time being, it's rather unclear where Midas is and what he has been up to. Nevertheless, with Geno, Imagined Order, and The Seven all out of the picture, this would be the perfect time for him to come back.

While he's not a do-gooder by any means, he would keep the Zero Point safe from future threats. Epic Games could rewrite this anti-hero and turn him into the savior of the Omniverse. With a new phase of the storyline just beyond the horizon, the possibilities are truly endless for everything and everyone.

