New Batman skin rumored to be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

With The Batman due for release in just a few days, it's likely that a new Fortnite skin for the caped crusader will be added in-game. While there's no confirmation of the new skin, several prominent leakers have suggested the same.

With four skins of Gotham's savior already in the game, having a fifth iteration of the superhero is a likely possibility. However, players will have to wait for leakers to confirm these rumors and set aside doubts.

Why will this Fortnite Batman skin be different from others?

Unlike older crossover skins in Fortnite, Epic Games is slowly integrating real-life people as skins in-game. As seen with Dune and the more recent Uncharted collaboration, actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Tom Holland are featured in-game.

jeeves @jeeveswilliams fortnite having dune skins and spidey skins means zendaya is now in fortnite twice fortnite having dune skins and spidey skins means zendaya is now in fortnite twice https://t.co/O5EPqnZi5f

Following this trend, Robert Pattinson is likely to be the face of the new Batman skin in-game. If this happens, this will be the first time the caped crusader will be getting an identity in the Metaverse and not just referenced from other source material (comic, movie, etc.)

It'll also be interesting to see how this latest Batman fits into the Flipside of the island. However, it's unlikely that the character will be part of the storyline or any major events occurring in the current timeline.

What cosmetics can players expect?

If the collaboration does come true, players can expect a lot of new skins. Aside from the new Batman outfit, a brand new Catwoman skin may also be added in. However, it's unclear if this will be a normal skin or modeled after Zoë Kravitz, who portrays the character in the movie.

In addition to these skins, the Riddler, Penguin, and perhaps even James Gordon may feature as cosmetics in the item shop. However, all of this can only be confirmed after leakers work their magic and gain access to the data files.

Will there be another Gotham City in Fortnite Chapter 3?

With the new Batman movie creating a lot of hype, it's possible that Tilted Towers may get changed to Gotham City for the last leg of Season 1. The POI was a fan-favorite back in Chapter 1 Season 10 and would be welcomed back with open arms.

However, given that the Imagined Order is drilling in and around Tilted, this may not be the best time for Gotham to appear on the map. Nevertheless, given that it's Fortnite, the possibilities are endless.

Edited by Danyal Arabi