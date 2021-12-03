Paradise Palms reportedly spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3 leaked trailer

Paradise Palms is reportedly making a return to Fortnite Chapter 3. The original POI was added during Chapter 1 Season 5 and became an instant hit, and is remembered to this day.

Although the return is based mostly on speculation, there is some visual proof of the same. In the leaked trailer of Fortnite Chapter 3, topographical features resembling the location were spotted.

Theorists got to work and have reached the conclusion that it is Paradise Palms. However, there's a slight twist to this narrative.

Is it really Paradise Palms or a lookalike for Fortnite Chapter 3?

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops FYI: Paradise Palms or a new version of it can exist without the whole thing being the old map lol. We will most likely see lots of old POIs though! And maybe some remixed ones! FYI: Paradise Palms or a new version of it can exist without the whole thing being the old map lol. We will most likely see lots of old POIs though! And maybe some remixed ones!

According to numerous theorists, this may not be the original Paradise Palms POI. However, that doesn't mean that another version of it can't exist in-game. Even though it may not be an exact replica, it would still be Paradise Palms, all the same.

Nevertheless, small changes are to be expected. Given that the POI has been underwater for so long, the structures may be covered in moss or perhaps even lying in ruins.

Since no visible buildings were seen in the Fortnite Chapter 3 leaker trailer, it's hard to say for certain. Worst case scenario, the location may even be a blank desert biome with nothing more than tumbleweed and cactus.

Will other "OG" POIs make a return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

i don’t wanna play something that i already played for 2 years, even if it is nostalgic. @itsarkheops paradise palms is fine, but if too many old locations come back/if the entire old map comes back it’ll be boring as shit imo.i don’t wanna play something that i already played for 2 years, even if it is nostalgic. @itsarkheops paradise palms is fine, but if too many old locations come back/if the entire old map comes back it’ll be boring as shit imo. i don’t wanna play something that i already played for 2 years, even if it is nostalgic.

"OG" POIs had their own charm. They felt special and a lot of older players would love to have them back in-game. However, right now, there is no concrete evidence to state if Chapter 1 locations are coming back to the game.

Based on community feedback, too many old locations coming back would make the game boring. Too much nostalgia can be a bad thing. While it wouldn't matter to newcomers, "OG" players would get fed up with repetitive POIs.

Can the Fortnite Chapter 3 map be based off the old map?

Despite the similarities in the layout, it's unlikely that the new map would look identical to the old map. Details such as topography and flora would be unique to Fortnite Chapter 3's storyline.

Nevertheless, as of now, this is all based on speculation. Without leakers being able to provide information, players are going to have to wait until the official launch date to get a clearer picture.

