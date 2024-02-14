Rumor: Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration may be cancelled

According to Russell T Davies (the showrunner), the Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration seems to be a complete myth and, as such, has been canceled. After months of hype and build-up for 2023, it could appear that Epic Games was never working on anything. Given the popularity of the franchise, it is possible that the information was fabricated.

However, if the entire situation was based on rumors, that would be understandable, but there was tangible evidence as well. Leakers/data miners had obtained files with images and scripts showcasing different aspects of the collaboration.

This includes things such as a dedicated Battle Pass, Mythics, cosmetics, and even challenges/quests related to the collaboration. Given these facts, many are of the opinion that while the Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration could be a rumor or canceled, it's more likely that it could have been postponed, and for good reason.

Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration pushed back due to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover

Based on speculation, it's likely that the Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration was not canceled but postponed. With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being the better crossover for Chapter 5 Season 1, it was given priority. Given the current storyline and map settings, it was probably the more logical choice.

This means that the collaboration with Doctor Who could still be on track, taking into account that Epic Games had assets for the crossover added to the files back in 2023.

Developers don't usually go through the trouble of creating things just to see them scrapped, especially on such a large scale. As mentioned, with Doctor Who having a global fan base, it would be a massive loss for Epic Games or other parties to back out. As such, there is still hope for collaboration in the near future.

When could the Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration come to fruition?

With no timeline in place, it's nearly impossible to say when this collaboration will see the light of day. Leakers/data miners have been keeping track of this since early 2023. As such, it's nearly been a year since the collaboration was first rumored to arrive in-game.

Nevertheless, given that Chapter 5 is just getting started and with three or four more seasons to go, the Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration could happen in 2024. As Chapter 5 Season 1 draws to an end, more information about this collaboration may be shared via leaks online.

