According to the latest rumor, Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon Fortnite skins could be added to the game soon. The information was brought to light by @Shpeshal_Nick. He has accurately predicted a few major collaborations in the past. The list includes crossovers with The Witcher, Doom, and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As such, the information does have a lot of weight.

The post was also re-shared on X by veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. He also mentions that Shpeshal_Nick has accurately leaked multiple collaborations in the past. Furthermore, he stated that he had also heard rumors about Superman, but couldn't confirm the same.

Here is what we could expect to see concerning the Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon Fortnite skins.

Note: The information is based on rumors provided by insiders and should be taken with a dash of "Kryptonium" as it is subject to change.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon Fortnite skins will be a welcome sight for fans

Expand Tweet

Based on the details at hand, Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon Fortnite skins could be coming soon. Superman already has a skin which was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 7 — officially called Clark Kent.

However, this version of the character will be more closely related to Superman (2025), which is an upcoming American superhero film. It will likely belong to the DC Series, much like its older iteration. Those who missed out on obtaining the character the first time around (owing to it being a Battle Pass exclusive), could get another crack at it.

Coming to the Red Hulk and Falcon, both of these characters could debut shortly before Captain America: Brave New World premieres on February 14, 2025. This will be the perfect time to introduce both of these characters as they will play an important part in the MCU timeline moving forward. They will undoubtedly be included in the Marvel Series in-game.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon Fortnite skins, we could see other cosmetics being introduced as well. Things like Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes will all be part of the expected collaboration. We can expect more information regarding the same during the potential update v33.30 on January 31, 2025.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback