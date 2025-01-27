The Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with the update 33.30. The character is a variant of Wild Card, who is associated with the faction known as Cold Blooded. Their history stretches back to Chapter 4 when they were first introduced to the timeline and unseriously vanished as well. This variant of Wild Card likely has no affiliation with any faction and is a standalone character for the FNCS.
Given how popular the FNCS is and how large of an audience it attracts throughout the year, it makes sense that Ace Wild Card was given a LEGO Style. You can use him while exploring LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds to find that perfect starting location.
That said, here is how to get the Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 5, 2025, the Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "FNCS - Aces Wild Card" Tab. It can be purchased via the FNCS C6S1 Bundle and is associated with the FNCS Set.
The set comprises these six cosmetic items:
- Aces Wild Card (Outfit) + Aces Wild Card (LEGO Outfit)
- Wild Blade (Pickaxe)
- FNCS Longboard (Glider)
- FNCS Wild (Wrap + Reactive)
- FNCS Ace (Back Bling)
If you want everything in the FNCS C6S1 Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can acquire all the cosmetic items separately.
Aces Wild Card (Outfit) + Aces Wild Card (LEGO Outfit) can be purchased together for 1,000 V-Bucks. FNCS Longboard (Glider) and FNCS Ace (Back Bling) can be purchased for 800 and 200 V-Bucks, respectively. Wild Blade (Pickaxe) and FNCS Wild (Wrap + Reactive) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.
How long will the Aces Wild Card skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Aces Wild Card skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 19, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Aces Wild Card will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (February 2025)
- All Fortnite Crew Packs (February 2025)
- All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (February 2025)
- All Fortnite DC Skins (February 2025)
- All Fortnite Marvel Skins (February 2025)
- All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (February 2025)