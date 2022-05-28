The oldest Fortnite POI may return as players find new teaser

Fortnite has had several POIs that loopers have come across and have made their landing and looting spots. Players love several locations across the map because of the loot spawn and combat advantage they provide.

The unnamed POI Container Yard was one such location from the OG days, specifically Season 1 of Fortnite. The location is mostly ground with shipping crates of varying colors placed next to or stacked on top of one another, where players can break them to harvest metal or loot from chests placed inside them.

As the popular Chapter 3 is known to bring back POIs from Chapter 1 like Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts, a new teaser possibly hints at the return of Container yard. This change might occur after the much-awaited Chapter 3 Season 2 Live Event Collision.

Container Yard might be returning to Fortnite Chapter 3, leaks suggest

A video recently posted on YouTube by PlayStation Grenade breaks down all the Easter eggs and theories for the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 3.

Several speculations made in the video direct the viewers to big map changes, unvaulting weapons, and the return of several characters to the storyline.

A pink colored container is stacked on top of four containers on the map at present (Image via YouTube/PlayStationGrenade)

One of the most popular speculations that has been ongoing in the community is the return of Fortnite OG's favorite drop spot, Container Yard. The speculation is drawn from another container stacked on top of the Ukrainian flag-colored containers around Condo Canyon.

As there were already four containers stacked on top of one another, making it one of the highest spots on the map, a fifth container sporting a pink color can be seen on top.

CaptainT @HulkTheAwesome1 Deadass chapter 1 fortnite best spot was container yard Deadass chapter 1 fortnite best spot was container yard https://t.co/fTu2aANcZk

As loopers have known, containers are most commonly colored either red, blue, or yellow, as they have been throughout Chapter 2. Until now, in Chapter 3 Season 2, seeing a pink container would remind them of the OG POI.

Container Yard in Chapter 1 Season 1 was the only location to house containers colored pink, orange, and green apart from the ones still in Fortnite.

What happened to Container Yard in Fortnite Chapter 1?

The famous Container Yard POI was introduced in the game in Chapter 1 Season 1. It went through several changes with the addition of Vending Machines in Season 3 to having a soccer pitch in Season 4.

However, the romance between the POI and loopers was short-lived until the location was destroyed during the Volcano Live Event in Chapter 1 Season 8.

The location was completely smothered and demolished by the volcano's burst, and the containers were later seen floating on lava.

However, the location was given a makeover in the form of Dirty Docks in Chapter 2 Season 1, where the POI housed containers in a similar fashion but with other buildings thrown into the mix.

Container Yard used to be a drop spot for sweats back in the OG days due to a more combat approach that they used to adapt to surprise and attack their opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar