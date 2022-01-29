The Rock might be making a Fortnite movie

Fortnite Chapter 3 has finally introduced loopers to the much-awaited leader of The Seven, The Foundation. Not only that, the face model and voice for The Foundation was played by famous actor and WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The community got hyped upon his arrival and waited forever for his skin to be unlocked in the Battle Pass. Furthermore, Loopers would like to see more of him in the upcoming Season 1 Finale or more seasons of Chapter 3.

A recent leak shows that The Rock might be making a video game movie. With his recent collaboration with Epic Games, loopers speculate they might finally get a film based on their favorite Battle Royale.

Dwayne Johnson could be working in a Fortnite film

Would you watch it? The Rock is making a new video game movie... and some people think it might be a FORTNITE MOVIE!Would you watch it? The Rock is making a new video game movie... and some people think it might be a FORTNITE MOVIE! Would you watch it? 👀 https://t.co/pHGfVO65uY

The official live-action film, based on the ever-evolving Battle Royale, has been in the pre-production phase for a while now. But the speculation made by the community has been ongoing for over a year. There has been no official news about when the film is coming out or who is producing it.

“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen--one that I've played for years.”



(Source: Dwayne Johnson says that he is doing another video game movie.“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen--one that I've played for years.”(Source: mensjournal.com/health-fitness… Dwayne Johnson says that he is doing another video game movie.“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen--one that I've played for years.”(Source: mensjournal.com/health-fitness…) https://t.co/Qa6cZQRep2

But with the recent collaboration with actor-producer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the community is looking forward to a movie to feature The Foundation. Hence when the news broke that The Rock was making a video game movie, specifically the one he has played for years now, players and fans guessed it was Fortnite.

However, this is only speculation that he could be talking about the famous battle royale. Still, several other games in the industry are undergoing a pre-production phase, turning into live-action movies like Mortal Kombat and Uncharted.

Will there ever be a Fortnite movie?

As mentioned earlier, Epic's Entertainment division has been planning a movie for quite some time. But the pitch for the film, as presented to other studios for production, was rejected by prominent key players in the movie industry.

A couple of years ago, Sony's motion picture division rejected the idea of a Fortnite movie. Back then, the game had just shifted to Chapter 2, and the popularity wasn't as much as it is now. Film studios usually adapt a game based on a linear storytelling path.

Games like these, which run solely on Battle Royale and the ever-evolving stories, are challenging for movie studios to sustain. Hence, ideas of films on a battle royale game often get shelved.

