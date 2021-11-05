Top 5 teasers that prove Fortnite Chapter 3 is happening this December

The anticipation for Fortnite Chapter 3 is slowly but surely building. More hints and Easter eggs are being discovered within the game every day. Even though things may not work out as expected, the community is still very excited to see what's to come.

Nevertheless, with the amount of evidence at hand, it's hard not to imagine the possibility of going straight to a new Chapter. Here are some of the teasers that provide more proof of this.

These teasers all but prove that Fortnite Chapter 3 is happening this December

5) The current season's map is in ruin

While there certainly is space to maneuver on the current map, it is obvious that the map's landscape is being radically altered. With debris from the Mothership littering the island and corruption spreading, it's hard to envision having another two Seasons on the same map.

4) The Black Hole files were recently updated

The Black Hole event is Alpha and Omega. The files for the Black Hole were recently updated before the start of the current season and then left in-game, implying Epic Games is planning something. The last time this occurred was when Chapter 1 had ended.

Unlike seasonal transitions that occur with simple downtime, going from one Chapter to the next is a lot more complicated in Fortnite. The Black Hole event occurs and warps spacetime around it until there's nothing left, ushering in a brand new reality.

3) Cube Queen's anthem stating "witnessed this reality burn"

The Queen's anthem was one of the first teasers hinting at Fortnite Chapter 3. The opening lines of the anthem read, "Now that you have seen my return and witnessed this reality burn."

Rather than saying the word "witness," she says, "witnessed." Judging by the strange choice of words, it seems like she is already aware that this reality is doomed and that everything has been preordained and orchestrated to fulfill her end goal.

2) Content creators repeating the phrase "Catch you on the Flipside"

Popular content creators Tabor Hill and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan recently uploaded videos with the same phrase, "Catch you on the Flipside". While this made no sense at the time, Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard updating his banner on Twitter soon revealed more pieces of the puzzle.

1) Donald Mustard's banner features an image of the Flipside

The strongest evidence of Fortnite Chapter 3 starting soon was recently provided by Donald Mustard himself. While skeptics claim that this could just be artwork, the Flipside being featured is definitely no coincidence.

The Imagined Order uses the Flipside to jump around realites. With the Queen set on destroying the present one, the only way out is by activating a new reality and escaping.

