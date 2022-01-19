Daler Mehndi's Fortnite emote 'Tunak Tunak Tun' allegedly scrapped over artist's criminal background concerns

Fortnite has collaborated with celebrated musical artists across the globe. From Major Lazer to BTS, players have seen emotes featuring music and dance moves by their favourite artists from around the world in the item shop.

One such musical artist from India, who is famous across the globe for his energetic dance music and groovy dance moves, is Daler Mehndi. Earlier this month, a leak speculated about an upcoming emote featuring one of his top songs, Tunak Tunak.

But the hype only lasted long enough when recent news of his past criminal background resurfaced, and Epic might have scrapped it. The community is divided into both sides.

Tunak Tunak Tun Fortnite emote allegedly scrapped

Following recent leaks, the Tunak Tunak emote, which was supposed to be released in the item shop earlier this week, has been scrapped. The reason behind this is the criminal background of Daler Mehndi and his brother. They were charged for human trafficking in 2018 and were sentenced to 2 years of prison in India.

The community is aware that Epic Games likes to avoid controversies and legal troubles, for instance, Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy. Hence, it might be correct to say that Fortnite will not hold back any bridges by staying away from this news.

Atchfam77 🇺🇸 @atchfam77 🤬 @FortniteGame Why did you scratch the Tunak Tunak Tun emote :( and replace it with Dance Monkey, nonetheless @FortniteGame Why did you scratch the Tunak Tunak Tun emote :( and replace it with Dance Monkey, nonetheless 😡🤬

Rover Plush 2.0 (South P-Arc) @RoverPlush if the Tunak Tunak emote actually does release, i am not gonna spend even a single penny on the game for a little while. if the Tunak Tunak emote actually does release, i am not gonna spend even a single penny on the game for a little while.

On the contrary, the excited communities are now divided about it. While some say this would be ideal for Fortnite, some are pleading their case to release a fun, groovy emote and not judge the artist in his background, though he served his time for the same.

Daler Mehndi and his team have not commented on this leak, and neither have Epic Games. However, this revelation to the world might change the course of things upcoming regarding this emote.

Hype for the emote

One of the most anticipated emotes in Fortnite Chapter 3, Tunak Tunak is being long-awaited by the players as they haven't seen an emote as groovy as this in a long time. Ever since the leaks were around for the v19.10 update, the community speculated this emote to appear in the item shop.

#Fortnite ICYMI: The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is NOT scrapped, it is just encrypted and in the game files as of v19.10!Just to clear up any confusion for anyone who has heard otherwise! #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Flipped #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite News #Gaming #Gaming News ICYMI: The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is NOT scrapped, it is just encrypted and in the game files as of v19.10!Just to clear up any confusion for anyone who has heard otherwise!#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteFlipped #FortniteLeaks #FortniteNews #Gaming #GamingNews https://t.co/l2ERXA8gUq

But ever since the leak got out that the emote would allegedly be scrapped, players have shown their enthusiasm and have started criticizing the recently leaked "Dance Monkey" emote. While there are leaks of the emote being scrapped, the community has also speculated that the Tunak Tunak emote is still present in v19.10 game files and is not entirely removed from the game.

However, leaks are only speculation. Only Epic Games has the answer to these, and the community is waiting for their call on this.

