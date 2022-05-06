Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) skin in Fortnite: Expected release date, leaks, and more

HYPEX, a notable Fortnite dataminer and leaker, is at it again with information regarding the Scarlet Witch coming to the battle royale.

Wanda Maximoff reached a popularity she had never seen with her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That only grew even further when she received her own Disney+ show WandaVision.

With Doctor Strange already in Fortnite, many believe the Scarlet Witch is on her way. This rumor has legs because of the important role she'll play in the latest Marvel film. Well, according to HYPEX, it is more than just a rumor.

Wanda Maximoff Fortnite skin details

Scarlet Witch is going to be a focal point of the new Doctor Strange movie (Image via Marvel)

Players are anticipating more Marvel skins to come to the battle royale as Chapter 3 Season 2 continues. With Chapter 3 already seeing the likes of Spider-Man, The Prowler, and Doctor Strange, more characters seem inevitable.

It is unknown which characters will join the fray and whether they'll play a part in the storyline or simply be an addition to the vast collection of skins. Still, the thought of Wanda Maximoff arriving was expected, yet exciting.

HYPEX shared an initial look at her skin, which appears to be more true to her current MCU style than her comic book appearance. Furthermore, it is different from her earlier MCU attire before she fully realized her power as the Scarlet Witch.

She has been through a handful of costume changes throughout the years, but the recent MCU outfit seems to be the one they will stick with. And it is arguably an upgrade from any costume she has worn before.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out now in theaters. That has HYPEX and many others believing that another skin from the movie will soon be available in Fortnite.

HYPEX believes it will happen sooner rather than later. At approximately 6.30 EST on May 4, he claimed that the skin would probably release around 17 hours from that point.

HYPEX @HYPEX Wanda's skin will most likely release in ~17 hours. Shop is set to reset at 4PM UTC which is when Epic usually announces collabs, and it's also timed with the Movie's release around the world! Wanda's skin will most likely release in ~17 hours. Shop is set to reset at 4PM UTC which is when Epic usually announces collabs, and it's also timed with the Movie's release around the world! https://t.co/5ciGAiWRp0

This would coincide with the movie's release date and continue the strong relationship between Epic Games and Marvel. Even though this is a leak and a rumor, it seems pretty likely.

Always take these Fortnite rumors with a grain of salt until they are officially announced by Epic Games, but don't be afraid to get hyped up regarding a possible Scarlet Witch appearance in the game.

