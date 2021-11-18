When is Spider-Man coming out in Fortnite Chapter 3: Expected release, skin variants, and more

The Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration has been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 3. With the current Season 8 due to end in less than three weeks, the anticipation is overwhelming.

However, aside from the confirmation, there are no other details, like the collaboration date, pricing, or skin variants. Nevertheless, based on past collaborations, some speculation can be drawn.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

When exactly will the Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration occur in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ever since ShiinaBR confirmed the collaboration, the most asked question has been, "When is Spider-Man coming out in Fortnite Chapter 3?"

Even though there is no official date, let alone an announcement, the skin will likely be added in the second week of December. However, there could be some bad news for players.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko @ShiinaBR Knew it was coming, now we just wait and see if it's in the Battle Pass 👀 @ShiinaBR Knew it was coming, now we just wait and see if it's in the Battle Pass 👀

Based on speculation, the Spider-Man skin may be a Battle Pass exclusive like Carnage. While nothing is set in stone at the moment, the possibility of this happening is very real.

Will there be multiple skin variants of Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Most probably, yes. Given that the Naruto: Shippuden collaboration featured multiple skins with variants, Spider-Man will undoubtedly get the same treatment from Epic Games.

Based on speculation, there might be three Spider-Man skin variants showing different versions of the character within the MCU. On the flip side, the developers may just add in one Spider-Man skin with various edit styles.

Additionally, other cosmetics like gliders, wraps, and emotes will also be featured. If nothing else, the iconic "mechanical arms" of the Iron Spider armor may feature as a backbling.

What Spider-Man: No Way Home villains be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Given the hype surrounding the movie, Sony and Epic Games are bound to try and maximize profits. The only way to do this would be to introduce all major characters to the game as skins.

With multiple villains being showcased in the movie, a few may be added to the item shop. However, players will have to wait for better information regarding the same.

Expected cost and other details

Pr0digy👻 @Pr0digy25 @FNChiefAko @ShiinaBR I think since he might have a mythic, that makes the chances of him being in the battle pass more likely in my opinion. @FNChiefAko @ShiinaBR I think since he might have a mythic, that makes the chances of him being in the battle pass more likely in my opinion.

Depending on the type of cosmetics in the bundle, players can expect to pay anywhere between 1,500 and 2,500 V-Bucks. This is a rough estimate based on past collaborations and is subject to change.

In addition to cosmetics, much like the Paper Bomb Kunai, the collaboration may introduce a new mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3. While it's unclear what this could be, Epic Games is bound to think of something creative for the occasion.

