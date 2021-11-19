When will Fortnite Chapter 3 come out? Release date and time, leaks, live event, and more

One of the rising concerns among gamers is when Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released.

Players are currently enjoying the final lap of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the Cube Queen is only a few days away from wreaking havoc. Gamers initially thought that the developers would release a few more seasons in Chapter 2 before ending it.

To everyone's surprise, leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 started pouring in from all sides. It has become evident that Epic will release the new Chapter as soon as the Cubed season ends.

This article will reveal some intricate details regarding Fortnite Chapter 3, especially the release date and the live event.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Every significant information that gamers need to know

Release date and time

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Ever since the Fortnite Chapter 3 leak started going around, gamers have been desperate to know about the release dates. Even though Epic is yet to release an official statement regarding the same, data miners have already revealed the probable dates.

The current season ends on December 5, which is a Sunday. The developers release each and every update for Fortnite on Tuesdays. Therefore, it is certain that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released on December 7, 2021.

The news was also supported by popular data miner Hypex who received the news from an internal source.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to end with the Black Hole event. Since a new chapter will have to be released, it is certain that the developers will require some time to upload the contents. Therefore, the December 7 date is justified and ticks every criterion.

The release time for Fortnite Chapter 3 is yet to be revealed by the developers. However, going by past trends, we can speculate that the update will be available from 4:00 AM ET on December 7, 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks

Gamers who are anticipating the arrival of the new chapter should check out the leaks that have come out. These leaks provide significant details about the upcoming chapter and will help gamers understand what to expect.

New Map

Each new chapter of Fortnite takes gamers to a new island. Therefore, there is no reason to think why Fortnite Chapter 3 won't be offering a new map to gamers.

Of late, an artist's creation of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map went viral online. Even though it is certain that Epic won't follow it blindly, gamers can expect some aspects to be the same.

Sliding mechanics

Epic has been testing the sliding mechanics for some time, however, gamers are yet to see it in the game. The wait seems to be over as recent leaks indicate that Epic will most definitely add sliding mechanics to Fortnite Chapter 3.

End of Season Live event

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan



(via Fortnite Chapter 3 is reportedly launching on December 7th with the Black Hole returning on the 5th and 6th(via @HYPEX Fortnite Chapter 3 is reportedly launching on December 7th with the Black Hole returning on the 5th and 6th (via @HYPEX) https://t.co/C9pPAh28kk

The end of any season is incomplete without any live event to show the transition of the island. It is no surprise that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will also have one to mark the end of the Cubed-themed season and the entry into a new reality for Chapter 3.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, quite a number of theories are floating in the community. However, most gamers and data miners seem to be fixed upon the speculation that the island will be engulfed by a massive Black Hole after the Cube Queen wreaks havoc on the island.

Edited by R. Elahi