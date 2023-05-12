Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Darth Vader Boss NPC is speculated to make a return to the island today (May 12th, 2023) at around 9 AM Eastern Time. Since his arrival to the metaverse in Chapter 3, having him on the island as part of the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration makes a lot of sense. That said, finding him will take a bit of exploring.

Based on the information found in the files, Darth Vader will spawn far north of Brutal Bastion. His TIE Fighter should make landfall at a Landmark called Beep 'N Bounce. For better reference, it's the small patch of green that can be found at the northern edge of the snow/ice biome. It's been this way since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4, and now, it finally makes sense why Epic Games left it this way.

Darth Vader Boss NPC can be found at Fortnite Landmark called Beep 'N Bounce

Alongside this, the "Fall of the Republic" quests will be releasing where you'll need to help to defeat him.



As mentioned, this dreaded Boss NPC will be located within the vicinity of Beep 'N Bounce. However, he will not be alone. Given the abundance of Clone Troopers on the island, a small contingent from the 501st Legion will be serving as his personal bodyguards (not that he needs them, to be honest). Given the fact that the Darth Vader NPC Boss is extremely hostile, the Clone Troopers escorting him will likely fire at players on sight.

Such being the case, they should be taken out as soon as possible to thin the herd to focus fire on Darth Vader. However, besting him in combat will require some quick thinking. Given how powerful he is when compared to other Boss NPCs such as Highcard, players will have to plan before launching at attack.

Darth Vader Boss NPC is one of the toughest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but he's not immortal

Despite being a Sith Lord and being able to use Force Powers such as Pull, Push, Leap, he's not immortal. However, In combat, players should make it a point to keep a safe distance or they will have to dodge his Lightsaber when he throws it like a frisbee. That being said, although he is powerful, with the help of Lightsabers, Force Powers, and the new DC-15 Blaster Rifle, taking him down should be relatively easier than last time.

Although he has hit-points and shield-points worth 700 each, an easy way to deal with the Darth Vader NPC Boss will be by using Firefly Jars. Since fire-based damage bypasses shield-points, it will chip away at his hit-points directly, and in theory, should make it easier to defeat him. Using a Heavy Sniper Rifle to inflict headshot damage will also make the task easy.

That being said, those who manage to defeat him in combat, will be able to pick up and use Darth Vader's Lightsaber. This weapon cannot be obtained by training with any of the Jedi or Sith Trainers that are present on the island. Aside from this rewards, players will also earn 200 Galactic Reputation points. They can be used to unlock freebies on the Star Wars Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

