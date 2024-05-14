“Something needs to be done about the Hammer Pump”: Fortnite community is frustrated with the state of shotguns in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite's constantly evolving loot pool has become one of its most impressive elements, keeping the game fresh and allowing players to experiment with different weapons. An important aspect of any season's loot pool is the shotguns, and with the launch of Chapter 5, their inconsistency is making these weapons one of the more contentious elements of the loot pool.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by WILTRCK, highlighting how Epic Games removed double-pumping from Fortnite way back in Chapter 1 while allowing a weapon like the Gatekeeper Shotgun, which serves a similar purpose, and the Frenzy Auto Shotgun to exist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Reddit post ignited a discussion among members of the Fortnite community regarding the state of shotguns in Chapter 5 Season 2, with Reddit user ConsequenceApart4391 stating:

“Something needs to be done about the Hammer Pump”

Comments from the community (Reddit/WILDTRCK)

Other members also chimed in on the topic of shotguns, with 12august2036 highlighting how, while the Gatekeeper and Frenzy Auto Shotgun are both powerful, the double pump was on a different level. Meanwhile, Itchy_Gas_2559 pointed out the recent nerfs to the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, making it a less powerful weapon than before.

On the other hand, Ok_Anteater7360 expressed their surprise at players not having any complaints toward the Gatekeeper Shotgun, highlighting its power and overall broken nature. To this, everyemptyv3in added how the Gatekeeper Shotgun works exceptionally well, especially if players have the right Weapon Mods like the Drum Mag.

Advocating for the somewhat balanced nature of the Gatekeeper Shotgun when compared to the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, sukablyatful commented:

"The gatekeeper punishes you a lot for missing even a single shot due to a tiny mag, unlike the auto"

Which shotgun is the best to use in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The game currently has three shotguns as part of its loot pool: Hammer Pump, Frenzy Auto, and Gatekeeper. While these weapons serve different gameplay purposes, the Gatekeeper has an edge over its peers.

The weapon's fast fire rate, mixed with its unique crosshair and significant damage output, makes it one of the best shotguns introduced to Fortnite. Additionally, using the right Weapon Mods like the Drum Mag and the Laser Underbarrel can make the Gatekeeper Shotgun a force to be reckoned with.

