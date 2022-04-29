Southpaw is coming to Fortnite, but not how everyone expected

The anticipation around Fortnite Crew skins is always on a high when the next month is nearing, and loopers are speculating on the future cosmetics they can avail from the pack. Crew pack cosmetics have featured comic book characters like Loki and Green Arrow and original concept skins like Cuddle Team Master and Galaxia that the community loves.

With the ongoing war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, loopers need worthy warriors on their side that can help the Resistance win. One such warrior with expertise in dealing some explosive punches is dropping in with May's Crew Pack, and it is not what the players expected.

Southpaw arrives in Fortnite via May Crew Pack

Southpaw joins the Fortnite Crew on May 1, 2022.



Southpaw joins the Fortnite Crew on May 1, 2022.

The bonus cosmetics for the May Fortnite Crew Pack have been revealed, and according to Epic, Southpaw's an underdog. She is a half-human, half-cyborg fighter entering the fight on the island and siding with players.

The Pack includes:

- Southpaw Outfit

- Counterpunch Back Bling

- Arc Flail Pickaxe

- 1,000 V-Bucks



The Pack includes:

- Southpaw Outfit

- Counterpunch Back Bling

- Arc Flail Pickaxe

- 1,000 V-Bucks

May 2022 Crew Pack owners will receive Loading Screen bonuses chronicling her rise, a Lobby Track bonus, and more!

The May Crew Pack goes live for active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately 8 pm ET on April 30. It will feature the Southpaw outfit, Counterpunch Back Bling, and Arc Flail Pickaxe. Bonus rewards include a loading screen, lobby music track, and more.

Here's Epic's official description of Southpaw:

"Starting from the bottom, Southpaw is punching above her weight in the May 2022 Crew Pack. Watch as she works her way to the top of the league!"

For the current April Crew Pack, Sayara and her cosmetics will be available until April 30 at 7:59 pm ET. Loopers who haven't bought the back can get it before it gets removed.

Loopers react to May Crew Pack reveal

The Southpaw skin has dropped the jaws of gamers who have come across below-average cosmetic designs in their crew pack in the past few months. The latest upcoming skin has a bionic structure and groovy orange color for loopers to flaunt as they roam across the Fortnite island.

Users are more than excited about the colorful cosmetics Southpaw brings along with her. After tons of concept art over the few months, things are looking bright for Epic to gain subscribers to its paid Crew Pack service again.

The community had speculated that the May Crew Pack would be more Star Wars-themed, celebrating May 4 (Star Wars Day) in Fortnite and the release of the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. But as it turned out to be Southpaw, the players seemed okay with it.

Looking at the crew pack details, the community further speculated whether they would receive a selectable style option with the Southpaw outfit or not. Although the concept art shows a very Tsuki approach, the Fortnite May Crew Pack will only reveal further details as the current season progresses every week.

