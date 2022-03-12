3 Fortnite Crew skins that everyone loved (& 3 that everyone disliked)

Fortnite Crew started in December during Chapter 2 Season 5. This subscription service gifts players with 1,000 V-Bucks a month, a Battle Pass for the current season, and of course outfits.

Despite the two former rewards being an amazing add-on, what really took the community by storm was the exclusive outfit. Despite the service running quite successfully for the past 16 months, not all outfits have been welcomed with open arms.

These Fortnite Crew skins are loved by the community

1) Summer Skye

One part CozyOne part RapscallionOne part BoxyOne part AuraOne part PinkieOne part Dark RexAnd one part fearless adventurer.Inspired by @nollobandz and community creations from around the Island, Summer Skye joins the Fortnite Crew on August 1!

Summer Skye is an alternate skin for Skye, which was created by Fortnite concept artist Nollobandz. The skin was an instant hit within the community, and in the month of August 2021, every Crew subscriber was donning the outfit into battle. To date, she remains one of the most popular community creations in-game.

2) Sierra

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The first pardoned, Sierra joins the Fortnite Crew on November 1.



She has her own back.The first pardoned, Sierra joins the Fortnite Crew on November 1.

Midas' 'first pardoned' - Sierra was part of the Crew for November 2021. The skin looked amazing in every way possible and fans couldn't get enough of the character. To add a cherry on top, the golden style made the outfit stand out from its contemporaries during Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Loki

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.



Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.

Loki was the first MCU exclusive collaboration for the Crew. Despite the helmet's horns causing problems in combat, the skin was one of the most hyped in-game. Although much of the hype was thanks to the Loki series, the character itself has a huge fan following in Fortnite.

These Fortnite Crew are disliked by the majority of the community

1) Alli

Fortnite @FortniteGame



From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts with style into the Fortnite Crew on April 1st.



Lynx might be the one who starts fights, but her sister has always finished them.From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts with style into the Fortnite Crew on April 1st.

Alli is a very colorful skin in design. However, with so much going on at once, it can be very overwhelming for most players. Furthermore, with the color popping during combat, it can feel like a distraction at times. Perhaps if the skin was a little less flamboyant, more players would have used it.

2) Green Arrow

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET!



Never let the city down 🏹 Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January's Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET!

Green Arrow is the second Crew skin to be added in-game. Given that it was the first collaborative crossover for the subscription service, the developers really dropped the ball on the design aspect.

Despite the character being much loved in the T.V. series, the in-game skin was labeled as 'lazy' and left fans dissatisfied.

3) Deimos

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Fortnite Crew Members, grab the exclusive May Crew Pack available now including:



Deimos Outfit + Styles

Save the World + Deimos as a Ninja-Class Hero

Travelers beware, Deimos has arrived.Fortnite Crew Members, grab the exclusive May Crew Pack available now including:➡️ Deimos Outfit + Styles➡️ Save the World + Deimos as a Ninja-Class Hero➡️ First 3 months of @Spotify Premium Free for new Spotify members

While there was nothing wrong with Deimos per se, the skin didn't really fit in for the most part. Given that by May 2021 the Crew service was very popular, yet barely anyone used the skin beyond the first week of the month. Perhaps some skins are better off being added to the item shop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul