3 Fortnite Crew skins that everyone loved (& 3 that everyone disliked)

Fortnite Crew started in December during Chapter 2 Season 5. This subscription service gifts players with 1,000 V-Bucks a month, a Battle Pass for the current season, and of course outfits.
Despite the two former rewards being an amazing add-on, what really took the community by storm was the exclusive outfit. Despite the service running quite successfully for the past 16 months, not all outfits have been welcomed with open arms.
These Fortnite Crew skins are loved by the community
1) Summer Skye
Summer Skye is an alternate skin for Skye, which was created by Fortnite concept artist Nollobandz. The skin was an instant hit within the community, and in the month of August 2021, every Crew subscriber was donning the outfit into battle. To date, she remains one of the most popular community creations in-game.
2) Sierra
Midas' 'first pardoned' - Sierra was part of the Crew for November 2021. The skin looked amazing in every way possible and fans couldn't get enough of the character. To add a cherry on top, the golden style made the outfit stand out from its contemporaries during Chapter 2 Season 8.
3) Loki
Loki was the first MCU exclusive collaboration for the Crew. Despite the helmet's horns causing problems in combat, the skin was one of the most hyped in-game. Although much of the hype was thanks to the Loki series, the character itself has a huge fan following in Fortnite.
These Fortnite Crew are disliked by the majority of the community
1) Alli
Alli is a very colorful skin in design. However, with so much going on at once, it can be very overwhelming for most players. Furthermore, with the color popping during combat, it can feel like a distraction at times. Perhaps if the skin was a little less flamboyant, more players would have used it.
2) Green Arrow
Green Arrow is the second Crew skin to be added in-game. Given that it was the first collaborative crossover for the subscription service, the developers really dropped the ball on the design aspect.
Despite the character being much loved in the T.V. series, the in-game skin was labeled as 'lazy' and left fans dissatisfied.
3) Deimos
While there was nothing wrong with Deimos per se, the skin didn't really fit in for the most part. Given that by May 2021 the Crew service was very popular, yet barely anyone used the skin beyond the first week of the month. Perhaps some skins are better off being added to the item shop.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.