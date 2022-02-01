Spider-Man or Superman? Fortnite genius gives spidey the makeover we've all wanted to see

Fortnite Chapter 3 witnessed the arrival of the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man onto the island to help the Seven regain control of the island. The developers even added his iconic Web Shooters and a Daily Bugle POI, allowing players to immerse into the action entirely. While superhero skins or collabs are nothing new, the Spider-Man collab has been a monumental event, with many calling it the best skin in the game.

The last chapter brought Superman onto the island to help loopers fight the alien invasion. Now, the community has come up with a brilliant makeover idea for our spidey, which many think was long overdue.

A Fortnite player has an incredible concept for Spider-Man in Chapter 3

Generally, every superhero has a different outfit that sets them apart. A superhero outfit is not just another piece of clothing, and it stands for a lot of things like hope and peace, among others. However, a common denominator among most superhero costumes is the cape.

While every superhero prefers costume design, most have openly endorsed their love for capes. However, one superhero who despises wearing a cape is Spider-Man.

The web-slinger doesn't like the idea of capes and thinks it is disrespectful. While our spidey must have his reasons for this, a Fortnite player has developed a concept that shows Spider-Man wearing a cape and swinging around the island.

Going by Janzo543 on Reddit, the Fortnite player shares concept images of Spider-Man wearing a black and red futuristic-looking cape with a spidey symbol. The new cape is somewhat reminiscent of Superman but with a modern touch. You can take a look at the post below.

As can be seen from the post, the new cape on spidey looks cool, giving him a brand new sleek look. While looks can be quite a subjective affair, this new concept cape design indeed appears to be an excellent fit for Spider-Man.

This concept could be a fantastic addition to Fortnite, and the developers can give it their own twist by adding some unique modifications.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar