The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite: Map code, how to vote, The Game Awards statues, and more

In an unexpected fusion of entertainment and gaming, video game journalist Geoff Keighley has brought The Game Awards into the Fortnite universe, offering players a unique and innovative opportunity to participate in the voting process within the game. Unlike traditional voting systems, The Game Awards Vote in the game centers around the specific category of "The Best Creator Made Fortnite Island of the Year."

This category includes 10 nominees, each battling for the prestigious title of the best island in the game. To cast their vote, players must explore the specially designed island within the game and make their selection.

This article will break down all you need to know about The Game Awards Vote in the game, including the voting process and additional features.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What is the map code for the Fortnite x The Game Awards island?

Expand Tweet

For those looking to jump into The Game Awards island, a unique map code has been provided to make navigating to the island easier. The island code, 0853-1358-8532, allows players to bypass the hassle of looking for it in the Discovery tab and teleport directly to The Game Awards voting island. This ensures players can quickly immerse themselves in this unique collaboration.

Beyond the voting aspect, The Game Awards island offers an interactive experience, including The Game Awards statues. Scattered across the map, players can collect these statues to earn XP boosts and further progress in the Fortnite Battle Pass.

This gamified and interactive approach adds an exciting layer to what could have easily been a lackluster island, encouraging the community to explore it and engage with the content beyond simply casting their votes and leaving.

Closing date for The Game Awards island

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, The Game Awards island will go live on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and is expected to remain accessible to Fortnite players until Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This date of closure aligns with the game's weekly resets on Tuesdays and leads up to The Game Awards ceremony, which is confirmed to be held on December 7, 2023.

Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards' innovative approach to a collaboration with Fortnite has introduced an interactive and dynamic voting experience for the community. With the consideration of a specific category, unique The Game Awards statues, and a dedicated map designed especially for this collaboration, this partnership takes the traditional voting process to new innovative heights.

As players explore The Game Awards island, cast their votes, and collect XP-boosting statues for their Battle Pass, they will be showcasing the limitless possibilities that can come up when two influential gaming platforms join forces.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!