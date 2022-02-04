The great Fortnite exodus has no end in sight as community loses yet another pro

While Fortnite continues to deliver when it comes to content, its professional scene is hurting.

Over the years, pro Fortnite players have moved to other games. Some of them return in a casual capacity, but the likes of Tfue, Ninja, and Nickmercs no longer play the game in a competitive way.

More and more pro players are quitting the battle royale at an alarming rate. The latest player to step away from the Epic Games creation is Brannon "Zarby."

Pro Fortnite player Zarby has announced he is quitting the game

Zarby @Zarby Quit. 🤍



Appreciate everyone throughout the years. Prime Fortnite was so good but really been out of it the last 2 years mentally, Just working now and enjoying time with family Quit. 🤍Appreciate everyone throughout the years. Prime Fortnite was so good but really been out of it the last 2 years mentally, Just working now and enjoying time with family

Zarby left Fortnite on the back of a single tweet. He said he quit and has not been mentally in the game for the last two years. This is just another example of a competitive player no longer having fun with the game.

The Australian player made a name for himself and the Oceania region in a game that is predominantly run by the NA and EU regions. The trailblazer has had enough, though.

Twitch Sozmok @Sozmok @Zarby Damn... sad to see The Goat of oce quitting, literally carried the region in everyway you will be missed by many much love and i hope your future is a big success @Zarby Damn... sad to see The Goat of oce quitting, literally carried the region in everyway you will be missed by many much love and i hope your future is a big success ❤

After the announcement was made regarding Zarby quitting, an outpouring of love arrived in the replies to his tweet. Fans and other professional players took the time to compliment Zarby on his career and express their disappointment.

Longtime partner in Ghost Gaming and fellow Australian pro player Jackson "Trapped" chimed in to show his support. He, too, mentioned how Zarby brought attention to the Oceania region in Fortnite.

Trapped @trpped @Zarby Nobody did it like you mate, made so much happen out of an unrealistic region. Gonna miss you bro, catch up soon @Zarby Nobody did it like you mate, made so much happen out of an unrealistic region. Gonna miss you bro, catch up soon ♥️

Whatever Zarby does next, it seems the battle royale game's community wants him to succeed. He would not be the first player to switch to a different game and make a name for himself there.

Competitive fans will remember the 2019 World Cup runner up in the solo tournament. Harrison "psalm" was one of the brightest stars in the scene, but he made the switch to VALORANT and is competing against the best.

Omni Luna @lucas_gazza @Zarby one of the main reason i went into competitive fortnite was cause of this man sad to see you leave the fortnite scene man good luck with your future endeavours @Zarby one of the main reason i went into competitive fortnite was cause of this man sad to see you leave the fortnite scene man good luck with your future endeavours

Zarby could follow suit with another former Ghost Gaming member, Aydan “Aydan.” Aydan jumped ship to Call of Duty: Warzone as a member of the New York Subliners and hasn't looked back.

History has shown that gamers are gamers, no matter what title they are playing. Zarby should have no problem finding a new home, whether it's a different game or simply switching to content creation.

Edited by Shaheen Banu