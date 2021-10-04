The most iconic landing spots in Fortnite that are now forgotten

The journey of Fortnite commenced back in 2017, and in the past four years, gamers have seen the game go from a mere Battle Royale title to one of the most popular in the genre.

As per the evolving storyline, numerous changes have been implemented to the Fortnite map throughout the years. In the process, gamers have seen several POIs.

While some popular ones are pretty old and still feature in the game, some iconic landing spots have been completely forgotten over time.

Fortnite: Iconic landing spots that need a revisit

1) Snobby Shores

The once posh neighborhood that the Vikings captured in the game is one of the most iconic landing spots of Fortnite. This location used to have several sprawling properties as well as pools and villas.

The Snobby Shores was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, and it remained on the island until Season X. During all this time, the location underwent significant changes that included the Viking takeover in Season 8.

Gamers favored this landing spot as it had numerous loot chests which supplied enough weapons to gear up an entire squad.

2) Junk Junction

Added in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, the Junk Junction was basically a scrapyard. This location housed a few buildings along with worn-out cars and the remnants of the Tilted Towers.

Although the landing spot was not as appealing as other POIs, it was one of the favorites where several gamers used to drop in every match. This was a spot for intense action among gamers and had several loot chests for decent weapon supply.

The Junk Junction suffered a similar fate as the Snobby Shores and was removed from the island after Season X.

3) Haunted Hills

Over the years, Fortnite has celebrated Halloween by releasing events and special cosmetics. The Halloween events have been prevalent among gamers, and so was Haunted Hills.

This landing spot accommodated a cemetery and a church, as well as a haunted castle by the hillside. This location used to portray a page out of the Grimm's Fairy Tales and was frequently visited by gamers.

It was a trendy landing spot in Fortnite from Season 2 until Season X, where it was sucked into a black hole.

4) Dusty Depot

The location with the least number of chests in Fortnite is one of the most popular landing spots. Dusty Depot consisted of three warehouses distinguishable due to the color of their sheds.

One of the warehouses contained a rocket and its launch pad along with several monitors and other machinery.

The location was partially destroyed in Season 4, but it marked its return in Season X. However, the old site was not restored as it underwent considerable changes.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

