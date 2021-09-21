The Look Fortnite emote: Origin, real-life dance, pricing and more explained

Fortnite has become a multiverse of collaborations with the number of brands it has collaborated with in the last two seasons. Starting with Marvel and big stars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande in Season 7, Fortnite has also begun collaborations with clothing brands. The Epic Games Battle Royale recently announced its partnership with fashion giant Balenciaga.

Apart from fashion choices within the game, the collaboration with Balenciaga has also brought a new emote in Fortnite, known as 'The Look.'

All you need to know about 'The Look' in Fortnite

The Look is a new emote that has been added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8, as a part of the Balenciaga Fit. The emote is a Rare emote and has been added to the Item Shop today, September 21, 2021. The emote can be obtained for 400 V-Bucks and is described as the following:

"Strike a pose."

Here's a look at what 'The Look' emote is like in the game.

The emote features all the characters introduced with the Balenciaga collaboration rocking Balenciaga outfits.

The dance that the characters perform in 'The Look' emote in Fortnite is inspired by a real-life dance. Here's what that looks like:

The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration is not the first time Balenciaga has partnered with Epic Games for a game. Balenciaga's artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, revealed in a statement,

"Our partnership with Epic didn’t start with Fortnite, actually. It started with our own first video game, Afterworld, which we built using Unreal Engine to debut our Fall 2021 collection. From there, we have continued to be inspired by the creativity of Unreal and Fortnite communities. It made total sense, to me, that we collaborate further by creating these authentic Balenciaga looks for Fortnite and a new physical Fortnite clothing series for our stores."

Balenciaga has grabbed the attention of the gaming community more than once in recent times. Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit courtesy of Balenciaga gained many comparisons from within the gaming community.

It seems like fans are excited about the Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration, as gamers have already started labeling the Battle Royale game as "Dripnite."

