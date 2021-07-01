The Pit Fortnite: Map code, all challenges, and rewards

The fourth and final phase of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge, The Pit creative LTM, goes live on July 1st and marks the beginning of the end of the summer event.

While there has been some confusion regarding the exact time the Pit challenges will go live, players can expect all four creative LTMs to be live daily from 9 AM ET, according to an official statement by Epic Games.

We're aware that the Cosmic Summer Quests are unlocking early for some players. The Cosmic Summer Quest LTMs will be live for players daily at 9 am ET until July 5th, 2021.



Read here for information on Cosmic Summer: https://t.co/3FbCZlYaCC — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 28, 2021

Once Fortnite The Pit creative LTM challenges go live, players will only have five days left to wrap up all pending Cosmic Summer Challenges. Unlike the Pro 100, and Freaky Flights LTMs, The Pit is going to be a bit difficult.

Much like the Fortnite Trio Zone Wars creative LTM, The Pit will test players' ability to land headshots and build for survival. While the building aspect is casual in nature, it can hamper players from getting clean headshots in-game. Without further suspense, it's time to talk about the challenges and rewards that await players.

Also Read: Fortnite Freaky Flights: Map code, all challenges, and rewards

Fortnite The Pit

Map Code

The code for The Pit creative LTM is 4590-4493-7113. The LTM is scheduled to go live on July 1st, 2020, at 9 AM ET.

Here are the steps to access The Pit creative LTM:

Step 1 - Select the "Creative" option in-game after starting Fortnite.

Step 2 - Click "Change" to access the "Creative" menu.

Step 3 - Press "Play."

Step 4 - Select the "Island Code" and press "Enter."

Step 5 - Type "4590-4493-7113" and press "Launch" to start the game.

Fortnite The Pit code is 4590-4493-7113 (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Challenges and rewards

There are a total of four challenges for players to complete in Fortnite The Pit creative LTM. The first three challenges are very basic in nature and should be easy enough to complete. However, the fourth challenge may prove to be a bit difficult to complete and will take a bit of patience and a steady hand.

Here are the challenges:

Build structures in The Pit - 0/500

Destroy structures in The Pit - 0/500

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single The Pit match - 0/5

Get headshots in The Pit - 0/50

The last set of Cosmic Summer challenges will be live tomorrow! This one will require you to play The Pit Creative LTM. pic.twitter.com/65llTE4LlO — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) July 1, 2021

In addition to the XP rewards, players will also receive cosmetics such as the Brain Freeze Whirlberry (Back Bling), Stellar Sipper (Emoticon), Marshmallets (Harvesting Tool), and Cloud Llama Board Golden Wave (Glider with unlockable styles).

Also Read: Fortnite Pro 100 - Map code, all challenges, and rewards

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh